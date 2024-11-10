12 Elegant Ingredients To Add To Breakfast Casserole

From a creamy carrot casserole to a loaded beef taco casserole, there are endless ways to tailor this blank slate of a dish so it perfectly suits your taste buds. And because of its customizable nature, casseroles are a great option for any meal of the day. The dish is already a popular, go-to option for lunch and dinner, but it shouldn't be overlooked when it comes to breakfast either. Especially when there are tons of unique and elegant ingredients to add.

When thinking about breakfast casseroles, your mind might immediately go to the ingredients that are often used in them, such as bacon, hash browns, and sausages. And while these items are classic and comforting for a reason, there's no harm in experimenting with new elements for an upgraded meal. The addition of just a few unique veggies, proteins, or sauces can make your casserole fit for any elegant morning. Try the following suggestions of what to add to breakfast casseroles the next time the craving for a hearty, elevated meal hits.