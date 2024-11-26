How To Easily Dry Out Bread For Stuffing

It's probably safe to say that the only time of year that you want your bread to get stale on purpose is during the fall and winter holidays, when stuffing figures in large on your dinner menus. Turning week-old dried bread into stuffing counts among the tastiest ways to save a forgotten loaf. However, counter-dried bread shouldn't be your go-to option here. Instead, be the savvy home gourmand that you are and bake your bread bits dry in the oven.

There's a slew of reasons for this, chief among them being a desire to cook out all the extra moisture. This is something that doesn't always happen if you let bread dry out on the counter. Instead, you may find that there may be spots here and there where the bread's moisture remains intact.

If this happens, those un-dried portions won't drink up the flavors of the stock and other spices that you put into your dressing to make it taste delish. It also means that your bread might take on an almost leathery consistency. More plainly, misplaced moisture makes for chewy bread — a problem you'll avoid if you dry your bread out in the oven instead of just letting nature take its course.

Finally, the oven-drying method additionally ensures that you're working with uniform pieces of bread come stuffing-making time. Once your bread becomes completely hard and stale, it tends to break up, usually unevenly. If you're starting with fresh bread slices, it's easier to cut the pieces into even, half-inch cubes because the bread's still pliable in a way the stale bread won't be.