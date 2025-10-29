Give Hawaiian Rolls A Fall Twist With A Brilliant Breakfast Idea

Pumpkin lovers have but one brief season to truly call their own, and they certainly ensure their favorite flavor imbues as many food and drink items as possible throughout that fleeting moment. From around Labor Day to Thanksgiving, the orange gourd appears in classic pumpkin spice lattes, of course, but also in cocktails like pumpkin pie martinis. It also shows up in various muffins and quick breads, and even in plenty of savory preparations like pumpkin pulp soup. The big, bold botanical is also great when paired with Hawaiian rolls' inherent confectionary quality and given the French toast treatment for breakfast.

Hawaiian rolls, those petite buns that you might already use for standard French toast, are also great to pair with autumn's top taste, because they're already a little bit sweet without turning into a confirmed dessert. And all you need to do is add some pumpkin pie filling (not just plain puree for this a.m. treat) to your preferred French toast mix, fry, and enjoy the result of this ephemeral fruit's versatility.