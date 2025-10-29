Give Hawaiian Rolls A Fall Twist With A Brilliant Breakfast Idea
Pumpkin lovers have but one brief season to truly call their own, and they certainly ensure their favorite flavor imbues as many food and drink items as possible throughout that fleeting moment. From around Labor Day to Thanksgiving, the orange gourd appears in classic pumpkin spice lattes, of course, but also in cocktails like pumpkin pie martinis. It also shows up in various muffins and quick breads, and even in plenty of savory preparations like pumpkin pulp soup. The big, bold botanical is also great when paired with Hawaiian rolls' inherent confectionary quality and given the French toast treatment for breakfast.
Hawaiian rolls, those petite buns that you might already use for standard French toast, are also great to pair with autumn's top taste, because they're already a little bit sweet without turning into a confirmed dessert. And all you need to do is add some pumpkin pie filling (not just plain puree for this a.m. treat) to your preferred French toast mix, fry, and enjoy the result of this ephemeral fruit's versatility.
Making pumpkin Hawaiian roll French toast at home
The only outlying ingredients you'll need when shopping for pumpkin Hawaiian roll French toast are the titular additions. You could, theoretically, use pumpkin puree, instead, if that's what you already have on hand, but the pie filling should save you from having to stir in extra sugar and seasonings like cinnamon and nutmeg. You can add about a half cup to your usual dairy and eggs, mix vigorously, slice the rolls in half widthwise, and submerge. You want the rolls decently heavy with the blend to get them properly custardy inside. You can also use whole rolls, but poke holes in the bottoms before soaking for optimal results.
While the rolls are getting nice and moist, melt butter in a pan. Toast the rolls for a few minutes on each side until they're golden and remove to a plate. A dusting of cinnamon sugar is a nice crowning touch, but don't overdo it, as you've already used the pie ingredient as your starring component. Serve with cinnamon bacon for a fall feast for as long as the calendar will allow.
@thelifestyleofafoodie
Golden, soft, custardy, and full of fall flavor 🍂✨ Hawaiian Roll Pumpkin French Toast is the cozy breakfast you didn't know you needed! Fluffy sweet rolls soak up rich pumpkin custard, cook to golden perfection, and get rolled in cinnamon sugar — soft on the inside, crispy on the outside, and totally irresistible. You can get the full recipe linked on my website, or just Google 'Lifestyle of a Foodie Hawaiian Roll Pumpkin French Toast' and it'll be the first result! Ingredients: ▢ 2 packages 12-count King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls ▢ 1/2 cup pumpkin puree ▢ 1/2 cup heavy cream ▢ 1/2 cup whole milk ▢ 3 large eggs ▢ 1/2 cup granulated sugar ▢ 1/2 tsp vanilla extract ▢ 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon ▢ 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg ▢ 1/4 tsp ground ginger ▢ 1/4 tsp salt ▢ 2 tbsp butter (for greasing pan & brushing rolls) ▢ 1/2 cup granulated sugar (for rolling) ▢ 1 tbsp ground cinnamon (for rolling) #PumpkinFrenchToast #HawaiianRolls #CozyBreakfast #FallRecipes #PumpkinSpice @KING'S HAWAIIAN