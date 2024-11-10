Are Pumpkin Purée And Pumpkin Pie Filling Interchangeable?

Pumpkin purée and pumpkin pie filling share many similarities: they're both canned pumpkin products, they're available in similar sizes that cost about the same, and they list pumpkin as their first ingredient. They also both have a role to play in delicious pumpkin desserts and a brand that produces one likely also produces the other. Libby's, the iconic brand famous for both products, even uses a picture of pumpkin pie on both of their purée and pie mix labels. In fact, for two products that are not the same, they might be more similar than they are different.

Still, while there are some techniques to make one taste more like the other if you've picked up the wrong product (more on that later), pumpkin pie filling and pumpkin purée are not interchangeable. Recipes will always call for one or the other specifically, so save yourself the headache and look carefully at the can before purchasing.

Before we break down their differences in detail, the key element to keep in mind as you shop is this: pumpkin purée is exactly, exclusively that. Pumpkin isn't just the first ingredient, it's the only ingredient. Pumpkin pie filling, on the other hand, has added spices and sweeteners. So, when making a homemade pie, for instance, the choice is yours — do you want to season and spice your pumpkin to taste? Or leave it to the industry experts?