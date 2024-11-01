Don't Throw Out Pumpkin Guts — Make Soup Instead

These days, we're always on the lookout for clever tricks to get the most out of each fruit, vegetable, and piece of meat. Whether it's genius ways to use the rest of a rotisserie chicken or incorporating leftover veggies into loaded mashed potato balls, maximizing kitchen scraps becomes the kind of challenge worth looking forward to. And while you may think you're getting the most out of your pumpkins — whether carving jack-o'-lanterns or making pumpkin pie — there's a part you probably overlook: the guts. All those stringy, wet strands that come out of the middle of the pumpkin, along with the seeds (which can be popped into the air fryer), are completely edible and don't need to be tossed into the compost bin.

If it never crossed your mind to eat the center pulp of a pumpkin, you're probably not alone. But it is just as edible as the firm flesh. In fact, the so-called sugar pumpkins (best for pie) and the many other varieties grown for baking are going to have the tastiest guts. However, you can also use those found in large carving pumpkins, too; their flesh is edible as well, though many people don't know it. While you could just fry the guts up like a sort of spaghetti with butter or in eggs, the slippery innards work best as a soup ingredient.