Don't Throw Out Pumpkin Guts — Make Soup Instead
These days, we're always on the lookout for clever tricks to get the most out of each fruit, vegetable, and piece of meat. Whether it's genius ways to use the rest of a rotisserie chicken or incorporating leftover veggies into loaded mashed potato balls, maximizing kitchen scraps becomes the kind of challenge worth looking forward to. And while you may think you're getting the most out of your pumpkins — whether carving jack-o'-lanterns or making pumpkin pie — there's a part you probably overlook: the guts. All those stringy, wet strands that come out of the middle of the pumpkin, along with the seeds (which can be popped into the air fryer), are completely edible and don't need to be tossed into the compost bin.
If it never crossed your mind to eat the center pulp of a pumpkin, you're probably not alone. But it is just as edible as the firm flesh. In fact, the so-called sugar pumpkins (best for pie) and the many other varieties grown for baking are going to have the tastiest guts. However, you can also use those found in large carving pumpkins, too; their flesh is edible as well, though many people don't know it. While you could just fry the guts up like a sort of spaghetti with butter or in eggs, the slippery innards work best as a soup ingredient.
Put pumpkin guts in the blender for creamy soups
Using all sorts of veggie scraps in soups and stocks is an excellent way to help reduce food waste. Rather than tossing pumpkin guts straight into a pot of water or stock (like you might with extra chunks of onion), the best option is to drop them in the blender first. Pick out all of the seeds and pop everything else in the appliance. If you have chunks of flesh from carving or from spooning out the innards, throw those in there too. If you want a little liquid, add 1/4 cup of water, vegetable stock, or milk. It's generally not needed unless the stringy membranes are particularly dry, though.
What kind of soup you make is up to you. You can add the blended innards to traditional pureed pumpkin or combine them with butternut squash and a squeeze of lime. Blend the guts with whole flesh and add coconut milk and spices for a creamy vegan treat. Or go for a spicy, savory Thai-inspired pumpkin soup with red curry. Whether you've got a cup or a quart of leftovers, this trick works well. And there's no reason to stop at soup. Any place you use pumpkin purée, from pies to pumpkin spice lattes, is fair game for this thrifty hack.