Margherita Pizza Was Named After A Queen — Or Was It?

The Margherita is more than just a plain cheese pizza. It's strictly crust, San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil. The concept of the modern pizza has been around for centuries, but one history dictates that it wasn't until the 19th century that the Margherita pizza was born, when Italian royals passed by a restaurant in Naples. After all, pizza tastes best in its home country.

According to legend, a Neapolitan chef named Raffaele Esposito was invited to the royal palace to prepare a dish for Italy's King Umberto I and his wife, Queen Margherita. Esposito prepared three different kinds of pizza, but the one consisting of basil, tomato, and mozzarella won the queen's heart — naturally, Esposito named the pizza after her. This story of the Margherita pizza makes for great local folklore, but there's no concrete evidence that the Margherita pizza was invented for and named after the queen. One theory is that the chef's nephews spun the myth for business. Another theory suggests the name comes from the floral shape of the pizza because "margherita" is the Italian word for daisy.