A good pizza starts with a good dough. Italian pizzas are made from finely-ground 00 flour, which has a high protein content and is low in gluten. This results in a dough that's stretchy yet sturdy enough to hold its shape under the weight of toppings. Italian pizza chefs, or pizzaiolos, have honed their craft and use traditional recipes and methods. For example, authentic Neapolitan dough is made with only double zero flour, water, salt, and yeast. It rises slowly (we're talking eight to 12 hours), which contributes to its light and airy texture. When baked at high heat in a wood-fired oven, the crust becomes ultra crispy and forms those delightful charred blisters, while still remaining soft on the inside.

Pizzas in the U.S. are often piled with toppings and dripping in grease, but the beauty of an Italian pizza, especially traditional Neapolitan pies, is letting a few simple but tasty ingredients sing. These ingredients, from peppery arugula to salty prosciutto, are produced in Italy and handled with care before being served fresh. Tomatoes used in red sauces are typically the highly coveted (and sometimes mislabeled) San Marzano tomatoes, which are exclusively grown in the volcanic soil around Naples and Mount Vesuvius, and known for their natural sweetness and low acidity.

Additionally, while pizza in America can be covered in cheese from crust to crust, pies in Italy use smaller amounts of fresh mozzarella to give the other ingredients a chance to shine. Mozzarella in Italy is made either from cow's milk or water buffalo's milk, resulting in a cheese that melts beautifully over pizza for a subtle creaminess. Since pizza-making is an art form in Italy, enjoying a slice in the Neapolitan Riviera might be one of life's greatest pleasures.