Why Homemade Pizza Never Tastes As Good As The Restaurants

Pizza is one of those foods that's generally easy to be happy with. As the common saying goes, "Even a bad pizza is still pretty good." When making pizza at home, you could go the super-quick route and add a professional touch to your frozen pizza. And, although there is a store-bought frozen pizza hierarchy, it's not as good as homemade. But, then again, homemade pizza still isn't as good as pizzeria pizza, even if you're a good home chef who makes everything from scratch. To find out why homemade pizza never tastes as good as restaurant pizza, we reached out to an expert.

Fel Cassieli is the founder of Crispy Heaven Bakery in New York City's SoHo, and she says it's all about the oven. "I believe the only difference is the pizza oven and the temperature," she exclusively explains. "For my pizzas, I like to have my oven as hot as possible. Unfortunately, ovens at home won't get as hot as a professional pizza oven."

Most conventional home ovens only go to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, with the ultra high end being 550 degrees. Typical New York-style pizzas are usually cooked between 700 and 800 degrees, with other styles going even higher. Commercial pizza ovens are designed to cook hot and quick for crispy crust and perfectly browned cheese. Although that's just not something you can get with a conventional oven, there are some tricks you can do to improve on your homemade pizza.