Forget DiGiorno. You Can Buy Frozen Pizzas From Naples

There is no better way to get an authentic pizza than going to the place where it all started. The large Italian city of Naples is often credited as the birthplace of pizza as we know it. Most of can't hitch a flight to Naples to enjoy a perfected pizza, but we don't have to. There's a Naples-based vendor selling frozen wood-fired pizzas in grocery stores around the United States. Who needs DiGiorno when you can explore the flavors of Italy from the comfort of your home?

Talia di Napoli frozen Neapolitan-style pizzas have been spotted in upscale grocery stores like Whole Foods and Sprouts, specialty grocers, and wholesalers. This style of pizza typically has a thin and airy crust that's charred from its cooking process, which requires it to be cooked at an extremely high temperature for a brief time, which is why it comes fully cooked — your oven probably doesn't go up to 800 or 900 degrees Fahrenheit. According to its website, Talia di Napoli channels Neapolitan authenticity by ensuring each pizza is prepared by hand with natural ingredients and cooked in a wood-fired oven before being frozen. But you can heat it in about 10 minutes using the oven or the stove.