The Best Jarred Salsa On Store Shelves Is Made By An Old Hollywood Actor

We went through 15 salsas before dubbing Newman's Own our No. 1 — so apart from tasting like more than just tomato, what makes this brand's jarred salsa special? For one thing, the flavors are layered and diverse. With diced tomato, red and green peppers, onions, and cilantro in even their basic recipe — and creative varieties ranging from peach to pineapple salsa offered as well — the flavors are distinctive and classic. Seriously, you wouldn't believe how much just adding cilantro can upgrade your salsa.

The other major factor in deciding whether a salsa is right for you is, of course, the spice. Newman's Own does offer slightly spicier flavors, but even the mild sauce wasn't boring. Waves of flavor, including spice from the peppers, carried bold flavor without being painfully hot. In comparison, some of the other flavors either took mild far too seriously, or were unexpectedly fiery. Newman's Own served as the Goldilocks of slightly hot salsas, striking the perfect balance with a pleasant dash of peppery heat. Oh, and it helps that the company donates 100% of its after-tax profits to charitable causes, such as nutrition education in schools — although that didn't technically play into our ranking.

Truly, Newman's Own is a great offering for something available on the shelf at your local Walmart. But if you really want the most flavorful salsa? Make it from scratch — just be sure you eat it quickly, since homemade, fresh salsa will only last in the fridge for about a week.