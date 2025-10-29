Avoid Buying This Costco Kirkland Signature Protein Bar That Missed The Mark For Us
It's no secret that Costco is a goldmine of accessible protein-packed food. There's a huge selection of excellent high-protein snacks on its shelves, from all-natural options like frozen edamame to protein pancake mixes. You can even drop by the store's meat section and grab a couple of packs of its pre-cooked meat for quick and easy protein-packed meals. One product line, however, is very popular for its convenience, efficiency, and taste: Costco's Kirkland Signature protein bars.
Some of them are so good, in fact, that more than a few people wonder if they're actually Quest bar copycats. In Chowhound's rankings of the Kirkland Signature protein bars, however, one flavor ended up disappointing us on multiple fronts: cookies and cream. Not only did we have issues with the taste of it, but the texture was also a problem. You're better off avoiding it altogether and going for more higher ranked protein bars.
Why we weren't fans of Costco's cookies and cream protein bar
Despite having actual cookie bits mixed in, Kirkland Signature's cookies and cream protein bar only had a tiny amount of cookie flavor — and it had a sour aftertaste, to boot. This was likely due to the fact that it's sweetened with stevia, which was also the culprit behind the worst performer in our rankings of 11 different ginger ale brands. While stevia can be helpful for people who want to limit their sugar intake, it does tend to have a negative impact on flavor.
The cookie bits are also lost in the texture of the entire bar. The whey protein in the bar is dense and thick, and feels noticeably gritty as you power your way through chewing it. You don't get the nice texture contrast you'd normally get from a cookies and cream product because you won't feel the cookie bits at all. That said, Costco did manage to pack in an impressive 22 grams of protein into this Kirkland Signature bar, so if you're looking for a protein fix and don't necessarily need to enjoy yourself, this does the job pretty well.
If you want a good snack, however, avoid it at all costs. Go for the top-ranked chewy protein bar instead, even if it contains less than half the protein that the Kirkland Signature's cookies and cream bar does. You can always pair it with Costco's high-protein coffee drink — Super Coffee Protein+ — for a quick yet substantial treat that not only tastes good, but also adds up to a whopping 25 grams of protein.