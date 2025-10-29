Avoid Buying This Costco Kirkland Signature Protein Bar That Missed The Mark For Us

Despite having actual cookie bits mixed in, Kirkland Signature's cookies and cream protein bar only had a tiny amount of cookie flavor — and it had a sour aftertaste, to boot. This was likely due to the fact that it's sweetened with stevia, which was also the culprit behind the worst performer in our rankings of 11 different ginger ale brands. While stevia can be helpful for people who want to limit their sugar intake, it does tend to have a negative impact on flavor.

The cookie bits are also lost in the texture of the entire bar. The whey protein in the bar is dense and thick, and feels noticeably gritty as you power your way through chewing it. You don't get the nice texture contrast you'd normally get from a cookies and cream product because you won't feel the cookie bits at all. That said, Costco did manage to pack in an impressive 22 grams of protein into this Kirkland Signature bar, so if you're looking for a protein fix and don't necessarily need to enjoy yourself, this does the job pretty well.

If you want a good snack, however, avoid it at all costs. Go for the top-ranked chewy protein bar instead, even if it contains less than half the protein that the Kirkland Signature's cookies and cream bar does. You can always pair it with Costco's high-protein coffee drink — Super Coffee Protein+ — for a quick yet substantial treat that not only tastes good, but also adds up to a whopping 25 grams of protein.