The Ultimate Ranking Of Kirkland Signature Protein Bars Available At Costco

Busy schedules always seem to pose a challenge to eating healthily. There are so many prepackaged snack foods loaded with empty carbs and sugars that don't even make you feel full. For those who need food on hand that's convenient but also reasonably good for you, Costco is a great place to shop, especially for snacks high in protein.

Protein bars are all the rage among those who love to stay active but need to fuel their body without spending too much time in the kitchen crafting healthy meals. You can save yourself the time of stressing over meal-prepping snacks and keep these bars in your car, gym bag, purse, or office drawer without worrying about them going bad in the near future.

Ideally, a good protein bar will be both healthy (low in sugar, high in protein) and taste good, but this last task is easier said than done. Protein powder can be gritty, dry, and have odd flavors, so turning high amounts of it into tasty treats can be a bit of a challenge. Costco is a good place to stop by for protein bars, as its Kirkland Signature bulk boxes come at a super reasonable price with quantities that will last you quite a while. I've ranked its signature flavors largely in terms of flavor and texture, while taking into account the serving size of sugar and protein.