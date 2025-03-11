Are Costco's Kirkland Signature Protein Bars Really A Quest Bar Copycat?

Protein bars come in handy when you need a snack in a pinch. Whether you're hiking, playing ball, chasing toddlers, or need a quick breakfast, we all reach for a protein bar from time to time. Most of us have a favorite brand or flavor, or a list of requirements a protein bar should meet before we choose to indulge: high in protein, of course, as well as fiber, and low in sugar. Quest protein bars check those boxes in flavors like chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate brownie, and cookies and cream.

At Costco, you can find all sorts of copycat products, like peanut butter you'd swear came from Trader Joe's, chicken nuggets that taste like McDonald's, and butter that mimics the Kerrygold brand. These foods are near-to-identical to the name brand, higher priced items found elsewhere. Costco's Kirkland Signature brand offers a similar option for protein bars — even if they're not an exact dupe.

When compared to its Quest counterpart, Costco's protein bars were lower in fat, equal in calories and protein, and similar in sugar content. The two bars also offer the same flavors with similar nutritional profiles. For instance, the chocolate chip cookie dough bars of both brands have 21 grams of protein and are made with a whey protein blend. However, Quest's version has 1 gram of sugar, and Kirkland's version has 2 grams of sugar. The chocolate brownie bars from both companies have the same amount of sugar, just one gram, but Kirkland Signature's chocolate brownie bar has 1 gram more protein.