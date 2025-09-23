Costco's High-Protein Coffee Drink Contains More Than 4 Eggs' Worth Of Protein
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Coffee and protein are two ingredients most of us rely on daily to fuel our busy, active lives. What could be better than fusing both of them together? There are many ways to turn your morning coffee into a high-protein powerhouse, but indulging in these two things at once can be as easy as grabbing a can from the fridge — if you're a Costco member, that is.
Costco has a product called Super Coffee Protein+. This is a creamy bottled latte with a whopping 25 grams of protein and just one gram of sugar. To put things in perspective, that's roughly the same amount of protein you get from eating four eggs. Now, Costco has no shortage of high-protein snacks, but for those who are always watching their protein intake, adding a few of these beverages to their weekly diet might help make mornings that much more streamlined. It's two of the most coveted breakfast staples in one bottle.
Super Coffee Protein+ is also free from any seed oils, is gluten-free, and lactose-reduced for those who are looking for protein drinks that are easy to digest. One of the few complaints coffee drinkers seem to have is that the caffeine content comes in at 80 milligrams per bottle, which is quite a bit less compared to what you would get in an typical latte. Those drinks usually sit between 150 and 300 milligrams of caffeine.
The many benefits of caffeine and protein
The combination of caffeine, which improves fatigue resistance, and protein, which helps your muscles recover after exercising, is a duo that is praised by gym rats and nutritionists alike. By now, most of us have also heard about how protein improves bone density, which is especially important as we age as the risk of bone fractures and osteoporosis increases. A coffee protein beverage taken before or after resistance training can be especially beneficial for bone health. Studies have also shown that protein reduces levels of the hormone ghrelin, which is responsible for controlling hunger, and simultaneously increases levels of cholecystokinin. This is one hormone that is in charge of digestion and tells your body when it's full.
Super Coffee Protein+ also has the added benefit of MCT oil, which some people believe gives them an extra energy boost and helps with appetite control and weight loss (although more scientific research is needed to confirm these claims).
It's important to note that protein coffee cannot replace a nutritious meal. Instead, stick to other high-protein vegetables you might be overlooking. However, in combination with a well-balanced diet, drinking a bottle of Super Coffee Protein+ can help you feel more energized and aid in weight management, among other things.