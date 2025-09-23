Costco's High-Protein Coffee Drink Contains More Than 4 Eggs' Worth Of Protein

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coffee and protein are two ingredients most of us rely on daily to fuel our busy, active lives. What could be better than fusing both of them together? There are many ways to turn your morning coffee into a high-protein powerhouse, but indulging in these two things at once can be as easy as grabbing a can from the fridge — if you're a Costco member, that is.

Costco has a product called Super Coffee Protein+. This is a creamy bottled latte with a whopping 25 grams of protein and just one gram of sugar. To put things in perspective, that's roughly the same amount of protein you get from eating four eggs. Now, Costco has no shortage of high-protein snacks, but for those who are always watching their protein intake, adding a few of these beverages to their weekly diet might help make mornings that much more streamlined. It's two of the most coveted breakfast staples in one bottle.

Super Coffee Protein+ is also free from any seed oils, is gluten-free, and lactose-reduced for those who are looking for protein drinks that are easy to digest. One of the few complaints coffee drinkers seem to have is that the caffeine content comes in at 80 milligrams per bottle, which is quite a bit less compared to what you would get in an typical latte. Those drinks usually sit between 150 and 300 milligrams of caffeine.