Grab This Convenient Cut Of Meat From Costco For Quick, Protein-Packed Meals

It's as if protein has become the talk of the town all over the globe. The U.S. is no exception to the rising trend: 85% of Americans expressed the desire to boost their protein intake, according to a 2024 survey by Chobani, though some don't know where to start, how to keep meals tasty, or how to keep them economical. The answer to all three common issues might be easier than you think: All you need is one quick trip to the nearest Costco to buy Fresh Additions Sirloin Steak Bites in the refrigerated section.

For only $20 for six pouches, these ready-to-eat, dare we say heaven-sent morsels are perfect for busy folks because you can simply reheat them and go. They have a whopping 20 grams of protein per serving with only 120 calories and 3 grams of fat, which is quite a promising number. They're also antibiotic, gluten and hormone free, so you can indulge with peace of mind. While they're far from five-star restaurant steaks with a melt-in-your-mouth texture, they're soft, juicy, and packed with flavor. Rethinking your go-to proteins is a great way to save money at the grocery store, and Costco's steak bites might just be the answer you're looking for. They take convenience to a whole new level, and, as controversial as it sounds, you might even abandon your ride-or-die chicken breast for it.