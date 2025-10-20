You Won't Believe How Much A Costco Membership Cost When It First Came Out

It's no secret that the price of just about everything is going up these days. If you shop at Costco to try to beat the never-ending inflation, your jaw may drop by just how cheap annual membership used to be. Costco opened its first warehouse location in Seattle in 1983. The store's philosophy, "keep costs down and pass the savings on to our members," was evident in how much you had to pay to join Costco: just $25 per year.

But nothing ever stays the same when it comes to prices, and Costco has continued to raise membership prices over the decades, with the strategy behind it being that this helps keep the prices of items in the store lower. One of the things you need to know before buying a Costco membership is that on average, Costco has raised its membership prices by about $5 around every five years. The longest stretch of time with the same membership cost so far was between 1983 and 1992, when Costco raised the cost to $30. The shortest amount of time between price increases was when the warehouse club raised the membership price from $40 in 1998 to $45 in 2000. Costco raised membership in 2024 to $65, but before that it had been $60 since June 2017. You can't really get away without having a membership. For example, people used to try to sneak into Costco's food court without a membership, but the club is cracking down on that.