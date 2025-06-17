The Only 3 Ingredients You Need For The Most Delicious Brownies (No Flour, Eggs, Or Baking Mix)
It's the middle of the day, and you're craving something sweet, relatively healthy, and super simple to make. Behold, a three-ingredient marvel that makes for a delicious brownie beyond what you could have believed possible. The best part is that this creation is free from dairy, eggs, and gluten — you know, the usual baking staple suspects, and still delivers the familiar gooey brownie experience we know and love. All you need is peanut butter, unsweetened cocoa powder, and overripe bananas, and in less than 30 minutes, you'll have a fudgy brownie that satisfies the sweet tooth while delivering some healthy fats and other key nutrients. What makes this minimalistic recipe shine is how each ingredient contributes an essential property for a successful baked good.
The ripened bananas serve as a natural source of sweetness and act as a binder, replacing the role of eggs. The riper, the better when using bananas in baked goods like banana bread and any confection that benefits from a mouthwateringly moist texture. Peanut butter imparts richness and delectable chew to the brownie so as to not end up with a semi-solid mush that nobody wants. The cocoa powder is self-explanatory; it is a brownie after all. The unsweetened cocoa offers a deep, rich flavor that is balanced by the sweetness from the bananas. The magic of this recipe lies in its simplicity. Just mix all the ingredients until well combined and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes. Once ready, gear up to serve the best of decadent indulgence and light, health-conscious cuisine in every bite, proving that sometimes, less really is more.
Customize your 3-ingredient brownies
Owing to the chocolate, peanut butter, and banana trio, this easy and tasty confection can be considered the iconic Elvis cake in brownie form. But why not level up your three-ingredient brownies with more creative iterations? After all, the simple ingredients list makes switching things up to cater to your taste preference less of a trial-and-error ordeal. For instance, if you like your brownies higher on the "dolce" scale, you can opt for sweetened cocoa powder instead of the bolder, unsweetened variety. The choice of nut butter opens you up to a world of flavorful variations. Just like how hazelnut milk creates a luxurious, dairy-free hot chocolate experience, using hazelnut butter in your brownie recipe adds a nutty sweetness to the brownie where every bite is reminiscent of Nutella. Cashew butter and sunflower seed butter are great options to keep the flavor profiles neutral, and the latter is particularly suitable for an allergy-friendly treat, which is perfect for kid parties and school-time snacks. The viral Dubai chocolate trend is not exempt from an inspired brownie recipe. Simply use pistachio butter, and your taste buds will be dancing with delight.
Some customizations will obviously require additional ingredients, so while no longer a three-ingredient recipe, you can still stay true to the "less is more" mantra. Add chopped nuts, a pinch of sea salt, toasted coconut flakes, or a handful of chocolate chips for texture and extra indulgence. Stir in your choice of sweetener into the batter mix to adjust the sweetness to taste. Drizzle a simple, homemade strawberry sauce for a Ree Drummond-approved creation, or a two-ingredient caramel sauce made for a uniquely decadent bite. The flavorsome possibilities are endless.