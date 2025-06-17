The Only 3 Ingredients You Need For The Most Delicious Brownies (No Flour, Eggs, Or Baking Mix)

It's the middle of the day, and you're craving something sweet, relatively healthy, and super simple to make. Behold, a three-ingredient marvel that makes for a delicious brownie beyond what you could have believed possible. The best part is that this creation is free from dairy, eggs, and gluten — you know, the usual baking staple suspects, and still delivers the familiar gooey brownie experience we know and love. All you need is peanut butter, unsweetened cocoa powder, and overripe bananas, and in less than 30 minutes, you'll have a fudgy brownie that satisfies the sweet tooth while delivering some healthy fats and other key nutrients. What makes this minimalistic recipe shine is how each ingredient contributes an essential property for a successful baked good.

The ripened bananas serve as a natural source of sweetness and act as a binder, replacing the role of eggs. The riper, the better when using bananas in baked goods like banana bread and any confection that benefits from a mouthwateringly moist texture. Peanut butter imparts richness and delectable chew to the brownie so as to not end up with a semi-solid mush that nobody wants. The cocoa powder is self-explanatory; it is a brownie after all. The unsweetened cocoa offers a deep, rich flavor that is balanced by the sweetness from the bananas. The magic of this recipe lies in its simplicity. Just mix all the ingredients until well combined and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes. Once ready, gear up to serve the best of decadent indulgence and light, health-conscious cuisine in every bite, proving that sometimes, less really is more.