10 Expert Tips For Brining A Thanksgiving Turkey That'll Wow Your Guests

The dreaded holiday question: Will the turkey be moist enough? Will its insides steam with succulence or explode like the fateful turkey in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation?" If this is a question that has worried you as a first-time turkey-doer, or worse, as someone who has cooked a dry turkey in past (raises hand), then you might want to look into brined turkeys.

Now, it's true that you can buy brined turkeys from stores such as Trader Joe's, but everything is better when you make it yourself, isn't it? You can take your basic roasted turkey recipe to the next level by learning the science — and art — of either wet brining or dry brining. First and foremost, it's important to understand the science behind brining: Essentially, you place the turkey in a brine or apply a salt rub to draw out the moisture from the meat and mix with the salt. Then the turkey meat draws the salt and moisture back into the proteins, flooding the meat with juiciness that will remain even after you bake it.

There are, however, several pitfalls of which to be aware. Water brining can fail, and dry rubs can become too pungent for taste if you do them incorrectly. Luckily, Chowhound got the inside scoop from the experts so you can do it right the first time ... no Griswold family disaster needed. "The world of turkey brining can feel a little intimidating, but once you get the basics, it's pretty straightforward and makes a huge difference," says Robert Smith, a private chef at Culinary Collective Atl. Accordingly, here are 10 tips to help your turkey-brined holiday go smoothly.