Give Turkey A Major Flavor Boost With An Umami-Based Brine
No holiday plate is complete without turkey. Despite being the quintessential centerpiece of the season's bounty, perfecting a basic roasted turkey is no easy feat, and the pressure of achieving a moist, deeply-flavored bird is enough to turn a seasoned chef into a bundle of nerves. But if Santa can show up at several shopping malls at the same time, you can roast a beautiful turkey — especially if you pad it with a soy sauce-infused brine.
Although the primary role of a turkey brine is to ensure moisture and prevent dehydration (so you won't have to worry about moistening your overcooked turkey), its herbs and spices also infuse the meat with flavor, similar to a marinade. But it's not just spice blends and fresh aromatics that belong in a turkey brine. While your soy sauce might be reserved for stir-fries and dumpling dipping, it can also lend a turkey full-bodied umami flavor for a more filling and satisfying bite. Thanks to its sodium content, soy sauce doubles as a salt source, breaking down the meat's proteins and tenderizing the bird for a juicier mouthfeel. Soy sauce also plays well with other classic turkey brine fixings like sage, rosemary, peppercorns, and garlic, ensuring that you never have to compromise on your favorite brine bedazzlements.
Because soy sauce is a liquid ingredient, a wet brine is required. For a 12 to 14-pound turkey, just combine one cup of soy sauce with two gallons of cold water and the herbs and spices of your wildest dreams. You'll get the best flavor and texture by soaking the turkey for 12 hours.
Soy sauce alternatives for a turkey brine
Not everyone loves soy sauce — and that's okay! Luckily, there are some great alternatives that will still give your turkey a savory flavor.
Coconut aminos are made from the sap of coconut blossoms and are frequently used as a substitute for soy sauce, since both condiments share similar flavor profiles. Coconut aminos are less salty and more sweet than soy sauce, but make for a savory brine option for those with soy and gluten intolerances. And don't worry, coconut aminos don't actually taste like coconut. For a more complex option, opt for Worcestershire sauce, which is a combination of vinegar, molasses, anchovies, fermented garlic, fermented onion, tamarind extract, salt, and sugar. With a strappingly savory bravado, Worcestershire sauce delivers the same umami punch of soy sauce with a bit more depth and nuance. Want to go for the gold? For an on-the-nose, straight-to-the-point blast of unadulterated umami goodness, use miso paste.
You won't let your turkey fall flat this holiday if you use soy sauce or one of its culinary cousins to give your main entrée a mouthwatering machismo. Just make sure you know how many pounds of turkey you need per person because this savory bird will be gone in the blink of an eye.