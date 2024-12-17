Give Turkey A Major Flavor Boost With An Umami-Based Brine

No holiday plate is complete without turkey. Despite being the quintessential centerpiece of the season's bounty, perfecting a basic roasted turkey is no easy feat, and the pressure of achieving a moist, deeply-flavored bird is enough to turn a seasoned chef into a bundle of nerves. But if Santa can show up at several shopping malls at the same time, you can roast a beautiful turkey — especially if you pad it with a soy sauce-infused brine.

Although the primary role of a turkey brine is to ensure moisture and prevent dehydration (so you won't have to worry about moistening your overcooked turkey), its herbs and spices also infuse the meat with flavor, similar to a marinade. But it's not just spice blends and fresh aromatics that belong in a turkey brine. While your soy sauce might be reserved for stir-fries and dumpling dipping, it can also lend a turkey full-bodied umami flavor for a more filling and satisfying bite. Thanks to its sodium content, soy sauce doubles as a salt source, breaking down the meat's proteins and tenderizing the bird for a juicier mouthfeel. Soy sauce also plays well with other classic turkey brine fixings like sage, rosemary, peppercorns, and garlic, ensuring that you never have to compromise on your favorite brine bedazzlements.

Because soy sauce is a liquid ingredient, a wet brine is required. For a 12 to 14-pound turkey, just combine one cup of soy sauce with two gallons of cold water and the herbs and spices of your wildest dreams. You'll get the best flavor and texture by soaking the turkey for 12 hours.