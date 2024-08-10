Does Brining Meat Make An Actual Difference?

There are lots of different ways to improve a steak or a chicken breast, and if you've never experimented much with them, they tend to blend together like a bunch of spices. If you've never brined meat, then the word "brine" might bring up associations with pickles or the ocean, but soaking tough meat in a brine solution is a tried and true way to add flavor and moisture. A typical brine mixture consists of cold water, salt, and a little sugar (the water should be cold or lukewarm to avoid any accidental cooking). When you let meat soak in brine, a process called osmosis begins, and the flavors and moisture from the solution pass into the meat.

Salt does most of the heavy lifting in a brine solution, even though you don't need much of it. When you soak meat in brine, the salt interacts with the muscles in the meat, and the muscle fibers and proteins start dissolving in a way that tenderizes the meat. The result is a cut of meat that is juicier, softer, and flavored by salt and whatever else you've added to the brine.