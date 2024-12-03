Basting Works Wonders, Just Not For Your Turkey

Basting is a cooking technique often used to moisten a dish by spreading meat juices, sauce, or marinade over the surface as it cooks. It's a common step in many roasted turkey recipes. According to its proponents, basting is the best way to avoid a dry bird. But all too often, after carefully basting throughout the cooking process, home chefs are still left with tough, dry, and flavorless turkey meat. That's because, according to many chefs and food safety experts, basting is not an effective moistening technique with a whole turkey, and it can even lead to the spread of bacteria.

Standard basting isn't effective when roasting a whole turkey because the flavoring ingredients struggle to penetrate most of the meat. However, basting can work well when preparing smaller meat portions such as pork chops, chicken, and steak. For example, butter-basting steak is a technique used by many chefs to give maximum flavor when pan-searing. It can also be used for eggs. By basting fried eggs in oil, you can create a flavorful and crispy outside for this simple breakfast dish.

If you're looking to serve a juicy and crisp roast turkey, brining or salting are much better options. So skip the basting when you're making a whole turkey, and save it for another day!