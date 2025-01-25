For The Juiciest Turkey Ever, Use An Oven Bag
If you ask 20 people the best way to cook a turkey, you'll most likely get 20 answers. There are those who say the worst way to cook a turkey is to roast it whole and insist on spatchcocking it. Should you brine or not brine? Deep fry? Stuff it or keep it unstuffed? Well, if there's one thing you should do for a moist, delicious turkey, it's to cook it in an oven bag. Not only will the turkey be succulent and juicy, it'll cook in less time and be much easier to clean up after.
If you've ever had to moisten an overcooked turkey, oven bags may be the solution you're looking for. Turkey-sized bags, like these from Reynolds Kitchens, are made of heat-resistant, BPA-free nylon and work by effectively steaming the turkey with its own moisture. The bag traps the moisture inside, allowing any juices to drip back onto the bird, essentially causing it to baste itself.
The steam helps cook the turkey in 30-50% less time than you'd usually spend roasting a turkey. A 20- to 24-pound turkey will cook in three hours or less. Using a bag also makes the turkey easy to prepare. Season and/or brine the turkey as you normally would, and place it in the bag with some vegetables and herbs. You can also place lemon, garlic, apple, or anything else you want to flavor the bird into the cavity.
Clean-up is simple
To prevent the bag from bursting, there are two additional steps you can take. First, add one tablespoon of flour and shake the bag to coat the turkey well. The flour will combine with the turkey's fat and juices, preventing them from overheating. Second, place six half-inch slits at the top of the bag, letting the steam disperse. When you think the turkey is close to being done, place a meat thermometer through one of the slits and into the fleshiest part of the turkey thigh to make sure the turkey has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit (or 180 degrees if you prefer a more well-done bird). Let it stand for 15 minutes after removing it from the oven before opening it with cooking shears or a paring knife. The best part? No splatter in the oven, making clean up a whole lot easier.
There is some debate over how well the turkey will brown. A larger turkey that cooks for longer in the bag will get a darker color than a smaller turkey. Still, if it doesn't have the crispy, rich skin you're looking for, when it has about 15 minutes left to cook, remove it from the bag, place it back onto the roasting pan, and put it back into the oven until the skin reaches the desired color.
Besides being faster and easier than other cooking methods, using an oven bag has one additional advantage. You won't have to worry about how to store the leftover turkey.