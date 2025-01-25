For The Juiciest Turkey Ever, Use An Oven Bag

If you ask 20 people the best way to cook a turkey, you'll most likely get 20 answers. There are those who say the worst way to cook a turkey is to roast it whole and insist on spatchcocking it. Should you brine or not brine? Deep fry? Stuff it or keep it unstuffed? Well, if there's one thing you should do for a moist, delicious turkey, it's to cook it in an oven bag. Not only will the turkey be succulent and juicy, it'll cook in less time and be much easier to clean up after.

If you've ever had to moisten an overcooked turkey, oven bags may be the solution you're looking for. Turkey-sized bags, like these from Reynolds Kitchens, are made of heat-resistant, BPA-free nylon and work by effectively steaming the turkey with its own moisture. The bag traps the moisture inside, allowing any juices to drip back onto the bird, essentially causing it to baste itself.

The steam helps cook the turkey in 30-50% less time than you'd usually spend roasting a turkey. A 20- to 24-pound turkey will cook in three hours or less. Using a bag also makes the turkey easy to prepare. Season and/or brine the turkey as you normally would, and place it in the bag with some vegetables and herbs. You can also place lemon, garlic, apple, or anything else you want to flavor the bird into the cavity.