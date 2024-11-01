Butterball's New Cook From Frozen Turkey And It's A Thanksgiving Game-Changer

As Thanksgiving draws near, many of us begin our menu planning for the big meal. One perennial star tends to be the most stressful part of the meal to prepare, the basic roasted turkey. While there are many things to consider when it comes to roasting a bird, one factor perennially derails home cooks — how long to thaw a turkey. Indeed, this is one inquiry that floods the Butterball® Turkey Talk-Line® every year.

The ingenious folks at Butterball have decided that there needs to be a solution to the age old issue of forgetting to thaw the turkey. Introducing the Butterball Cook from Frozen turkey. For the first time in 70 years, home cooks can roast a turkey without the fuss of thawing, basting, brining, or seasoning the bird. What's more, no unwanted hidden giblets to surprise you when you begin carving the bird. Simply unwrap the turkey and toss it in the oven. That's it. No mess, no stress.

As a professional chef, I have cooked virtually every kind of turkey you can imagine. When I heard about this miracle frozen turkey, I had serious doubts. I was skeptical as to whether the bird would cook through completely or evenly and if it could remain moist. The kind folks at Butterball furnished me with one of their new revolutionary birds so that I could test it myself. Read on to find out if my skepticism was well-founded or if this invention will transform Thanksgiving forever.