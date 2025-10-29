Andrew Zimmern's 8 Best Tips For Buying Fish At The Grocery Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What makes a good grocery store? Affordable prices, a decent selection, and maybe the occasional sale or two help. But in our minds, the hallmark of a great grocery store is its seafood counter. There is something very stimulating to the senses about seeing whole fish packed onto pellet ice, live lobsters crawling around a tank, and staff members handing over parchment paper-wrapped filets to customers like they're Christmas packages. The process of buying seafood from one of these counters can be daunting and, frankly, overwhelming. Savvy seafood shoppers know exactly what to look for at a store's seafood counter to ensure that they're getting a top-notch cut of fish, but do you? How can you tell if a seafood counter is up to some fishy business (not in a good way), or if you're better off buying your filets elsewhere?

We got the chance to speak to Mr. Bizarre Foods himself, Andrew Zimmern, and get his recommendations and top tips for buying high-quality fish from the grocery store. Zimmern is one of the co-authors of "The Blue Food Cookbook," which he wrote with seafood expert Barton Seaver in collaboration with Fed by Blue. The cookbook, set to be released on October 28, features 145 seafood recipes through the lens of sustainability and smart sourcing. His tips are perfect for any seafood shopper — whether you are trying to hone your eye for quality or just want to become a more well-informed shopper all around.