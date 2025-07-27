What You Should Know About Farm-Raised Fish

Any chef worth their salt will tell you that the first step of making any truly delicious dish is sourcing the best ingredients possible. It's often said that the truest skill of a chef is in making ingredients taste like themselves – and when you have great ingredients, that makes your life considerably easier. When it comes to buying fish, this often sparks a debate — farm-raised fish, or wild-caught? Knowing the difference is important, but equally important is knowing how to get the best of each. To find out a little more about what you should look for when shopping for farm-raised fish, we spoke exclusively to Matt Ranieri, VP of Technical Services at Acme Smoked Fish.

"There are some key features to look for when shopping for farm-raised fish at the raw seafood counter or smoked seafood case," he told us. "These can include source and certification (an indicator of farm practices and environmental impact of farming), freshness, and origin of the fish."

When it comes to choosing between fresh, raw fish, or ones that have been prepared in advance, Ranieri said to consider how much time you can allot to prepping your meal. There's no need to shy away from pre-cooked fish, as ready-to-eat smoked seafood is the busy cook's best friend. "There are great fully cooked portions in the smoked seafood case that a consumer can take home, open, and add to a salad, pasta, or grain bowl!" Ranieri explained.