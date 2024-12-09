The Reason Frozen Fish Can Be Superior To Fresh

The negatives that we associate with frozen food don't really need to be applied to frozen seafood, assuming best practices have been followed. One of the reasons that frozen peas are often seen as superior to fresh peas is that not only has all the work been done already, they are frozen extremely quickly after they have been harvested. This locks them in at a point when they are freshest, and the same is true for fish. The flash freezing process that fish go through on many fishing boats is an extremely fast process, fully freezing the fish in just a few hours.

This fast freezing of the fish preserves both the nutrients and the quality of the fish to be the same as if you were picking the fish up straight from the boats. There is negligible nutritional difference between eating flash frozen fish or truly fresh fish. As fresh fish might be a couple of days old, and frozen and thawed fish has been thawed for a while before you buy it, you might find that you get a more reliable result from cooking frozen fish than "fresh."

Additionally, it might actually be healthier to eat fish that has been frozen on the boats. Then it comes to freezing and thawing, bacteria build up is a concern, but that is limited with the flash freezing process. Beyond that, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration actually recommends freezing any fish that is going to be served raw for a period beforehand, as that helps to kill of any parasites that might be in the fish (although it should be noted that the freezing process does not kill bacteria).