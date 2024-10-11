What The Blue Fish Label On Canned Tuna Really Means

The MSC works with scientists on an international scale to provide cutting-edge standards in fishery management so that companies and consumers can stay informed and make environmentally friendly choices. The standards are reviewed every few years to make sure they keep up with scientific research. For instance, a version published in July 2024 contained several important amendments for tuna fisheries.

Most tuna fisheries interact with sharks as part of normal operations, so there are very strict guidelines to prevent shark finning. Tuna are migratory fish and using FADs (Fish Aggregating Devices) can help lure them to one place. New guidelines have been set in place to reduce lost FADs which can unintentionally entangle other sea creatures. If fisheries using FADs doesn't sit well with you, look for FAD-free or pole-and-line caught on the label. Since tuna fisheries spend long stretches out at sea, they are notoriously difficult to monitor and, as of 2024, policies have been put in place to increase regional fisheries management organisations' abilities to check in on tuna fisheries.

This is just a small sample of all the requirements laid out in the MSC Fisheries Standards, which aims to protect an important food source and fragile ecological system. On top of all that, fisheries must reapply every five years and be subject to surveillance audits.

Getting the MSC's Sustainable Seafood Certification is not a trivial task and maintaining it keeps fisheries up to date on the latest scientific findings that support our marine ecosystems. If you see the blue fish label on a can of tuna in the grocery aisle you can be confident that the company is committed to the sustainability of our oceans.