How To Tell The Difference Between Farm-Raised And Wild-Caught Fish

There are so many food terms these days, it's easy to get confused. While perusing the seafood section of your grocery store, you might wonder about the differences between wild-caught and farm-raised salmon and how to tell which is which. Put simply, wild-caught salmon (and fish in general) are caught from their natural habitats, whether that's an ocean, lake, or stream. Farm-raised fish are grown intentionally for harvest in a controlled environment. Matt Ranieri, VP of technical services at Acme Smoked Fish, exclusively told Chowhound that there are two big ways to tell the difference: Visual clues and the fish species.

"Atlantic salmon is always farm-raised," Ranieri said. "It is the most popular species of salmon and most widely available. For wild-caught salmon, sockeye is a popular choice; this species is always wild-caught, often from Alaska. Visually, the sockeye will be bright red, while the Atlantic salmon is pink." Wild-caught salmon have such bright pink skin due to their natural diets, which consist mostly of shrimp and krill. Farmed salmon are fed a "salmon feed" made from mostly plant- and fish-based ingredients, which gives them a duller pink color.