6 Types Of Seafood You Should Avoid Buying At The Grocery Store, And 6 To Get Instead

Seafood devotees tend to have their go-to sources for ultra-fresh fish and shellfish, whether it's a generous angler friend or a trusted fishmonger who sends them a text whenever something special comes in. But, for many of us, these aren't practical options. Not all areas have specialized seafood sellers, and if they do, they may not be the most convenient places to visit at the end of a busy work day. Instead, when we're in the mood for fish, we turn to our trusty local supermarket –- after all, we need to go there for our other supplies anyway.

Even at the grocery store, market research shows that shoppers still prioritize freshness and quality over price. Most shoppers, however, understand that they can't expect the same consistent degree of freshness or knowledgeable service from a supermarket seafood counter as they would get at a specialty fishmonger: There may be more choices, but they won't all be good ones. To help you enjoy the best supermarket seafood, we've enlisted two experts: Maricel Gentile, executive chef and owner at Maricel's Kitchen in New Jersey and chef-ambassador for K-Seafood USA, and Ben Conniff, co-founder of Luke's Lobster and board member for the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative.