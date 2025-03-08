6 Types Of Seafood You Should Avoid Buying At The Grocery Store, And 6 To Get Instead
Seafood devotees tend to have their go-to sources for ultra-fresh fish and shellfish, whether it's a generous angler friend or a trusted fishmonger who sends them a text whenever something special comes in. But, for many of us, these aren't practical options. Not all areas have specialized seafood sellers, and if they do, they may not be the most convenient places to visit at the end of a busy work day. Instead, when we're in the mood for fish, we turn to our trusty local supermarket –- after all, we need to go there for our other supplies anyway.
Even at the grocery store, market research shows that shoppers still prioritize freshness and quality over price. Most shoppers, however, understand that they can't expect the same consistent degree of freshness or knowledgeable service from a supermarket seafood counter as they would get at a specialty fishmonger: There may be more choices, but they won't all be good ones. To help you enjoy the best supermarket seafood, we've enlisted two experts: Maricel Gentile, executive chef and owner at Maricel's Kitchen in New Jersey and chef-ambassador for K-Seafood USA, and Ben Conniff, co-founder of Luke's Lobster and board member for the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative.
Avoid: Suspiciously cheap white tuna
If you don't buy or cook seafood often, even the names of different fish can be a puzzle. (What's the difference between a hake and a halibut, and which would be a better choice for your dinner?) Many shoppers gravitate towards fish that sound and look familiar, which is understandable. Be warned, however, that fish names, especially on a product with an unusually low price point, can be deceiving.
"A big red flag is if the seafood is too cheap, as that usually means it is mislabeled or has not been procured through proper channels and practices," Maricel Gentile explains. "Amazingly enough in this modern day, Fish & Wildlife still catches fish poachers who use recreational licenses, overfish, and sell to markets." For example, Gentile says, if you see fish labeled white tuna at a low price point, it's likely to be escolar rather than tuna. While escolar is fine in its own right, only albacore can legally be marketed as white tuna in the U.S. So, if you have your heart set on fresh tuna, be sure you know what you're getting before you buy.
Get instead: Mackerel
If you're in the mood for fresh tuna, but everything at your supermarket either looks old or is out of your price range, you have an alternative. "If the tuna looks questionable, go for the mackerel," Maricel Gentile says. Like tuna, mackerel has firm, oily flesh and a bold flavor that makes it a great partner for equally bright flavorings like tomatoes, capers, and curry. It cooks up like tuna too -– it's great simply broiled or grilled with a spoonful of sauce to add extra punch.
And, while mackerel has a somewhat humble reputation, it has a few advantages over tuna. For one, unlike tuna, its flesh contains little mercury, PCBs, or other seaborne contaminants. It's also one of the more abundant types of commercially caught fish, making it a sustainable choice. Like tuna, it also contains high levels of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Finally, and most importantly for many of us, it's also more affordable than tuna.
Avoid: Atlantic salmon
A major reason serious cooks seek out fishmongers is so they can be sure of what they're getting. They want to know that the person behind the counter can reliably tell them which types of seafood are available and where and when they were harvested. Fishmongers can ensure buyers that the fish is fresh and offer valuable insights about its flavor. For instance, a fishmonger will know that wild-caught salmon has a more intense flavor than farmed salmon.
Good fishmongers know all this because they've cultivated working relationships with local fishermen, who can deliver in-season fish and shellfish fresh from the boat. They also know the common mistakes people make when buying seafood. Supermarket staff, in contrast, may not know much about what's on the shelves –- and this means you probably won't be able to learn much either.
For this reason, Maricel Gentile advises buyers to look out for non-specific language on seafood labeling. "Be wary of labels that are vague, like 'Atlantic Salmon,'" she says. Ben Conniff agrees: "Avoid anything where it's unclear where the seafood came from, including where it was harvested and how it was caught or raised."
Get instead: Steelhead trout
When shopping for seafood, it pays to be flexible. If the fish you had your heart set on doesn't look great, you're better off choosing fresher fish with a similar flavor and texture. So, if you cook with seafood often, it's smart to educate yourself about some lesser-known fish swaps and alternatives. These can not only be tasty but, in some cases, can save you money too.
"If you had your mind set on salmon, but it looks questionable, try steelhead trout," Maricel Gentile suggests. "It will have a similar rich, buttery flavor." Like salmon, steelhead trout start their lives in freshwater, then migrate out to sea. They also have rosy pink flesh much like salmon. But, like other trout, these fish have a mild, sweet flavor that may be more appealing to those who find salmon too fishy. It responds well to the same cooking methods as salmon, such as poaching and grilling, and can even be cured into a version of gravlax. It's also available year-round. Even better, it's less expensive than salmon.
Avoid: Filets that have started to split
Many of us have been conditioned to believe fresh fish is always the best option, provided cost is no object. Truly fresh fish can indeed be transcendent, but just because a piece of fish has never seen the inside of a freezer doesn't mean it's high quality: Once a fish is out of the water, the clock starts ticking on its freshness. In general, fresh fish holds its quality for only a day or two in the refrigerator.
Fortunately, fish gives off clear hints when it starts to go bad. "Avoid tuna steaks if they look brown or gray — they should be a vibrant deep red," Maricel Gentile cautions. "Also, if the meat of a filet fish looks like it is separating, that means it has been sitting too long. Also avoid fish that looks dry, dull, or has a strong fishy smell."
Get instead: Flash-frozen fish
If the fresh fish at your supermarket doesn't look very appetizing, frozen may be a better option. As Maricel Gentile explains, many commercial fisheries flash-freeze their fish on the boat as soon as it's caught. "When the fish is flash frozen at sea, it is frozen closest to the time it was caught and it locks in all the goodness," she says. "[So] if they are flash freezing at sea, then frozen is not a bad choice at all."
In fact, a wide variety of common seafood is typically frozen at sea. Even lobster, which is often enjoyed only minutes after selecting one swimming in a tank, can be an excellent frozen option. Ben Conniff explains that "Maine lobster is a great frozen seafood choice because you can be confident in how the fishery is managed [...] which includes having access to the best freezing technology."
Avoid: Frozen breaded fish sticks
Supermarkets offer a wide range of prepared seafood products outside the fresh seafood case. Among the most familiar are frozen pre-cooked fish preparations like breaded fish sticks and filets. We can't deny they're convenient, and because they were the gateway seafood option for many of us as children, they have a certain nostalgic appeal. But let's be honest: To our grown-up palates, they're really not all that good.
Maricel Gentile advises shoppers to steer clear of frozen fish sticks. "[They] are processed, usually have additives, and not the best quality fish to start with," she says. Indeed, fish sticks can include bits and pieces (including skin, blood, and bones) of multiple fish species minced together. That being said, some brands offer fish sticks made from just one species, such as cod or pollock. If you're seriously pressed for time and need to feed a bunch of picky kids fast, no one will fault you for heating up a box of fish sticks. Just remember there are better options out there that won't take much more time.
Get instead: Clearly labeled frozen fish
If you love fish sticks, but not the idea of feeding emulsified fish scraps to your friends and family, you can make your own from scratch with solid pieces of firm, white fish such as cod, pollock, or haddock. They're not only tastier and more wholesome but fairly simple to prepare –- if you've ever made baked or fried fish with breading, you already know how to make fish sticks.
The critical ingredient, of course, is the fish. You can opt for fresh but, as previously noted, frozen fish is often cheaper and can be of equally good quality, if not better. Look for packages that are vacuum sealed (not merely wrapped in plastic.) Also, check the labels closely. Maricel Gentile advises shoppers to look for the terms "flash frozen" or "frozen at sea" on labels and to seek out packages with airtight, undamaged seals and minimal ice crystals, which can degrade the texture of the seafood.
"One of the best ways to ensure high-quality frozen seafood is to look for certifications that guarantee freshness, sustainability, and proper handling," Gentile explains. For instance, South Korea's K-seafood certification ensures that the fish was flash-frozen with no additives and that it was sustainably harvested. Other certifications that ensure quality include those from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP).
Avoid: Frozen lobster with yellowish claws
If you keep good-quality frozen seafood on hand at home, you can put a fishy feast on the table whenever the mood hits. Even high-end shellfish can be great in frozen form, provided you shop carefully. Just like fresh seafood, frozen shellfish also offers useful visual clues that reveal its level of freshness and quality.
"If you're buying frozen lobster meat, the best products will not have yellow discoloration on the claws, which is a sign that the meat may be a bit dehydrated," Ben Conniff explains. "This means the sweetness and texture won't be as good as lobster meat that doesn't have any yellow on it." Other cues that frozen lobster may be of iffy quality include black spots or other discolored areas on the meat (a sign of bad handling) or a grayish tail, which indicates that the lobster was already dead before processing, and won't taste fresh.
Get instead: Fresh or frozen Maine lobster
Whether you're procuring seafood or fact-checking a research paper the same principle applies: Consider the source. Just as you shouldn't trust an anonymously cited rumor from a sketchy website, you should steer clear of seafood of unknown origin. There's always a possibility it may have been unethically or unsustainably harvested or been sloppily shipped from the other side of the world, losing its freshness along the way.
If you're looking for lobster, chances are you want something worthy of a special occasion or a memorable meal, so it's especially important to be picky about what you buy. According to Ben Conniff, Maine lobster offers not only consistent quality but is easy to find. "If you can't access a specialty seafood shop, Maine lobster can be found in your local supermarket," Conniff says. "You'll know that it was sustainably harvested by folks who care deeply about quality and sustainability, and where the business owners themselves are on the boat, doing the work." And, once you've bought your good-quality lobster, treat it with respect –- thaw it before cooking to prevent the meat from coming out tough.
Avoid: Generic canned fish in sauce
Besides fresh and frozen fish, supermarkets also offer a wealth of canned seafood options, which can be great to keep on hand for quick meals and snacks –- who among us doesn't have a can of tuna in the pantry right now? But, as most of us have found out the hard way, some canned fish is better than others. Almost all of us have experienced disappointment after opening a can of limp, flavorless tuna or bafflement upon opening a can of mystery fish.
The lesson here is you get what you pay for -– there's a reason some of this stuff is so cheap. "Avoid off-brand tuna packed in water. It can have a lackluster taste and can be a bit flaky and dry," Maricel Gentile says. "Also avoid any generic "fish in sauce" type of cans — who knows what they [actually are]?" By now you're probably seeing a pattern: The more you know about the seafood you're buying, the more likely it is to be of acceptable quality.
Get instead: Canned wild-caught tuna in olive oil
Here in North America, we tend to think of canned fish as the budget seafood option, and it typically is. A tuna sandwich made from canned fish is a weekday desk lunch, while a tuna steak is a splurge. This doesn't mean, however, that canned tuna always represents some sort of culinary compromise –- in Spain and other parts of Europe, artisanal canned seafood is considered a delicacy. Even here, if you shop carefully you can find canned tuna (and other seafood) that's not only acceptable but truly enjoyable.
"Tuna packed in olive oil (wild caught) is my go-to pantry fish," Maricel Gentile says. "Sardines [and] mackerel are also versatile. Canned clams are perfect for soups, pasta, and chowders." If you feel like a little splurge, imported European canned seafood, like Santo Amaro sardines in piri piri olive oil or Nuri Portuguese sardines, can be an affordable indulgence. And, if you're lucky enough to have a Korean supermarket nearby, even more interesting options arise. "If you can find it, Korean canned seafood like spicy marinated clams or canned mackerel in gochujang sauce is worth trying!" Gentile says. "These are packed with flavor and make quick, satisfying meals."