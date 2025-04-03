The Easiest Way To Hide An Unsightly Dishwasher
When it comes to modern life, appliances like dishwashers are a godsend. Even countertop dishwashers have more pros than cons, allowing those with limited space to clean their dishes quickly, efficiently, and with very little extra effort. They can even be put away when not in use to maintain your kitchen's aesthetic. However, those with standard dishwashers don't have this option. Though their larger size means you can clean more dishes at once, their utilitarian design can be an eyesore in an otherwise dreamy cottage-core or French country style kitchen.
Even if you keep your dishwasher scrupulously clean by descaling it regularly and scrubbing its door until it shines, it still likely looks fairly clunky compared to the rest of your decor. While some suggest adding wooden facades or using paint to help make your dishwasher blend in with your cabinetry, these solutions can be expensive, and they're not exactly renter-friendly. Plus, if you execute them incorrectly, they may inhibit your dishwasher's ability to do its job.
One solution that's endlessly customizable, inexpensive, and renter-friendly is to simply cover your dishwasher with a cute curtain. This viral decor tip was shared by Mallory Fletchall (@reserve_home on Instagram and TikTok). Short kitchen window curtains often work well, and they come in a wide array of colors and patterns. You can also make them yourself if you have even rudimentary sewing skills — all it takes is a few straight hems and a narrow pocket for the curtain rod. Use a magnetic curtain rod in a metallic finish to hold the curtain in place without impeding your dishwasher's door.
@reserve_home
Swapped the peel and stick wallpaper for a magnetic rod and cafe curtain to bring some cottage charm to my rental kitchen ib: @Darya | DIYs & Home Inspo
Tips for this decor hack, plus another way to disguise your dishwasher
When finding the right curtains for your dishwasher, the length is more important than the width. While you certainly want the curtain to cover the full width of your appliance, getting one that's a bit wider than you need is okay, as you can just gather it more tightly on the curtain rod. However, you want to make sure the curtain is long enough to conceal your dishwasher from top to bottom. Take both measurements twice, then use them to find the perfect-size curtain.
A magnetic curtain rod, like this model from HTZON, is also essential, as this makes it easy to remove the curtain to wash it or swap it out for a different panel. That's one of the advantages of this hack — you can get several different curtain colors and patterns and swap them out seasonally. This kind of curtain rod is also easy to take off and put back when you're loading your dishwasher after polishing off a stellar lasagna loaded with cottage cheese.
If you're into a more minimalistic look or just don't relish the idea of having loose fabric in your kitchen, peel and stick wallpaper offers a clever way to spruce up everything from walls to furniture and even appliances. Just cut a piece the same size as the front and sides of your dishwasher's door, and smooth it on with a credit card. Match the wallpaper already in your kitchen or coordinate with your cabinet colors for a cohesive look.