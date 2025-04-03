The Easiest Way To Hide An Unsightly Dishwasher

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to modern life, appliances like dishwashers are a godsend. Even countertop dishwashers have more pros than cons, allowing those with limited space to clean their dishes quickly, efficiently, and with very little extra effort. They can even be put away when not in use to maintain your kitchen's aesthetic. However, those with standard dishwashers don't have this option. Though their larger size means you can clean more dishes at once, their utilitarian design can be an eyesore in an otherwise dreamy cottage-core or French country style kitchen.

Even if you keep your dishwasher scrupulously clean by descaling it regularly and scrubbing its door until it shines, it still likely looks fairly clunky compared to the rest of your decor. While some suggest adding wooden facades or using paint to help make your dishwasher blend in with your cabinetry, these solutions can be expensive, and they're not exactly renter-friendly. Plus, if you execute them incorrectly, they may inhibit your dishwasher's ability to do its job.

One solution that's endlessly customizable, inexpensive, and renter-friendly is to simply cover your dishwasher with a cute curtain. This viral decor tip was shared by Mallory Fletchall (@reserve_home on Instagram and TikTok). Short kitchen window curtains often work well, and they come in a wide array of colors and patterns. You can also make them yourself if you have even rudimentary sewing skills — all it takes is a few straight hems and a narrow pocket for the curtain rod. Use a magnetic curtain rod in a metallic finish to hold the curtain in place without impeding your dishwasher's door.