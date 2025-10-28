Build The Perfect Charcuterie Board With These Budget Cheeses From Costco

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Costco's cheese section is a quiet powerhouse for anyone who wants to build an impressive spread without paying specialty-shop prices. The mix of imported classics and creamy crowd-pleasers makes it easy to serve something that feels curated and satisfying for a whole host of hosted events. Whether you're planning a gathering or just want a snack that feels elevated, you can pull together a balanced mix of textures and flavors for less money than you think.

The trick is variety and the golden rule for filling in your charcuterie board should always be followed. Combine something creamy, something sharp, and something aged to keep guests interested. Add fruit, nuts, and crackers for contrast, and the whole thing feels complete and ready for its photo op. These Costco cheeses taste far beyond their price tags and make it simple to build a board that looks professional, so join us in exploring budget cheeses that can hold their own on a charcuterie board and are far from boring ingredients. Prices may vary.