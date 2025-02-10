Why Bone Broth Is An Unsung Cocktail Hero

Cocktails have evolved pretty dramatically in the past couple decades, with unusual ingredients being incorporated, even in serious craft mixed drinks. From fat-washed spirits to the sweet sippers that feature the popular purple yam ube, you're likely to find just about anything in a well-made cocktail these days. Despite this virtual cornucopia of options, there's an ingredient that's been showing up on bar menus and online fairly consistently, but still somehow seems a bit under the radar: bone broth. While it may seem like a challenging ingredient for a cocktail, it's been a thing for bartenders and TikTokers for some time now and shows no signs of slowing down.

Bone broth may seem an unusual cocktail ingredient. It's essentially a thin, unseasoned soup usually made by simmering roasted animal bone in water for several hours. Broth is similar to, but distinct from stock, which is generally thicker and seasoned. In the past decade or so, bone broth has seen a huge rise in popularity, particularly with fans of keto and paleo-style diets. As a cocktail mixer, the meaty, umami liquid might be unexpected, but it's not unprecedented: Worcestershire is a core ingredient in a classic bloody Mary, and miso paste also gets incorporated by bartenders in specialty drinks. As a bonus, you can adjust the viscosity of bone broth by adding gelatin-rich knucklebones, allowing different levels of roundness or mouthfeel in your drink. You can't get that sort of fine tuning from a cola.