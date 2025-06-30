TikTok's High-Protein Bone Broth Hot Chocolate Only Calls For 5 Ingredients

While it may sound a bit strange at first, bone broth hot chocolate is a must-try to get your daily protein intake. What started as a TikTok recipe turned into a viral trend that had the public rushing to add bone broth to their shopping carts. This recipe is surprisingly delicious and, even better, it requires just five simple ingredients. While this isn't exactly a hack to give you restaurant-quality hot chocolate, it is the perfect balance between a sweet treat and a nutritious beverage. Some commenters understandably questioned whether or not this hot chocolate would taste like chicken or beef, but many gushed that the drink is quite tasty.

Bone broth has quickly become a health craze for promoting gut health since it contains a number of essential minerals including calcium and magnesium. In bone broth hot chocolate, there are also a whopping 24 grams of protein, making it an excellent source of this nutrient as well. It's also incredibly easy to make, and a great, healthier substitute for the regular version. You can turn your morning coffee into a protein-packed drink, and now your dessert hot chocolate too.