TikTok's High-Protein Bone Broth Hot Chocolate Only Calls For 5 Ingredients
While it may sound a bit strange at first, bone broth hot chocolate is a must-try to get your daily protein intake. What started as a TikTok recipe turned into a viral trend that had the public rushing to add bone broth to their shopping carts. This recipe is surprisingly delicious and, even better, it requires just five simple ingredients. While this isn't exactly a hack to give you restaurant-quality hot chocolate, it is the perfect balance between a sweet treat and a nutritious beverage. Some commenters understandably questioned whether or not this hot chocolate would taste like chicken or beef, but many gushed that the drink is quite tasty.
Bone broth has quickly become a health craze for promoting gut health since it contains a number of essential minerals including calcium and magnesium. In bone broth hot chocolate, there are also a whopping 24 grams of protein, making it an excellent source of this nutrient as well. It's also incredibly easy to make, and a great, healthier substitute for the regular version. You can turn your morning coffee into a protein-packed drink, and now your dessert hot chocolate too.
How to make bone broth hot chocolate
To make the bone broth hot chocolate, you'll need some bone broth, cocoa powder, the milk of your choice, maple syrup, and collagen powder, which is optional but it notably adds even more protein and has many essential nutrients, without changing the flavor. The process involves taking all of the ingredients and adding them to a pot on medium heat until warmed through fully. If you like a frothier hot chocolate you can mix it in a blender afterwards, but it isn't strictly necessary. When it's ready to serve, top with marshmallows, whipped cream, or any topping of your choice.
TikTok is known for its bizarre viral recipes, such as the frozen popcorn trend, and bone broth hot chocolate is up there. While it seems like a crazy idea, it went viral for its amazing taste and its health benefits. This concoction is especially great for those who are dairy-free and looking for ways to incorporate protein. For hot chocolate lovers, it may not be your normal cup of cocoa, but it's definitely worth trying.