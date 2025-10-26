9 Cheesecake Factory Burgers, Ranked
Cheesecake Factory is well-known for a few things, namely, the Willy Wonka-reminiscent glass case filled with cheesecakes of every flavor your heart desires, on display directly inside the door at just about any location. You really can't go wrong with the cheesecakes, but beyond dessert, it's the chain restaurant with the hands-down biggest menu that will appeal to just about anyone who walks in the door. From pastas and salads to steaks, seafood, and more, you can take the whole family to any of this chain's locations to enjoy good food and great service.
The burgers (or Glamburgers, as they're referred to on the establishment's menu) are definitely less talked about, but no less attractive. We tried several of Cheesecake Factory's impressive burgers and are here to say — so should you. While the more basic burgers are still delicious, if you're looking for a burger that goes above average and want to color yourself impressed, check out some of the options further down this list that will certainly draw the interest of your appetite.
9. Old Fashioned Burger
The Old Fashioned Burger is a classic cheeseburger, containing lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo. It's not a bad burger by any means, but alongside Cheesecake Factory's impressive menu of craveable burgers that feature unique toppings, sauces, and textures, it seems counterintuitive to order the most basic option, which is why I ranked it last place.
For young ones who are pickier eaters or for those who just want to keep things simple, this is undeniably a great hamburger. The accoutrements are fresh, crisp, and flavorful, and I'm personally a fan of the fact that this burger is served with mayo while ketchup is absent (for me, the sweetness of ketchup overwhelms a burger, but for ketchup fans you can definitely still ask for it on the side).
For my side, I had the truffle fries served with truffle aioli. These fries come with a bit of an upcharge given the cost of the oil used to give them their rich flavor, but it's worth every cent. Garnished with a bit of Parmesan and parsley to complement the earthy flavor of truffle, these fries are a great sidekick for a simple burger, or you could even pile them between the buns for added flavor.
8. Double Smash Cheeseburger
For all my cheese fans out there, the Double Smash Cheeseburger is the perfect ratio of cheese to meat. There isn't a "normal" cheeseburger on the menu (although I'm sure you could add cheese to the Old Fashioned), but this one is 10 times better. The beauty of using two skinny patties in place of one big one is that you fit that much more cheese in between the layers, creating a bite that instantly melts in your mouth. It's the simpler-to-prepare juicy Lucy, with cheese melting out in every bite. Topped with grilled onions, special sauce, and two slices of cheese layered on the patties, it's a great order for the cheeseburger lover. Pickles are served on the side both to keep them crisp and so they remain optional for those who aren't a fan.
While it's great as a cheeseburger, on the smash burger scale, it misses the mark. My favorite thing about these types of burgers is those delicious, crispy edges that are one of the important trademarks of a great smash burger. With a thicker burger, you're aiming for it to be juicy, but the whole point of a smaller, smashed patty is to let the meat caramelize at the edges and get a little crunchy. This doesn't have that, which is why I've ranked it second to last. I wouldn't personally order it again, as I'd rather have a proper smash burger, and there are plenty of more interesting burgers to order from The Cheesecake Factory.
7. Roadside Sliders
If you're just stopping in for drinks and apps, or perhaps you're craving a burger but don't want to eat the whole thing (the burgers here are definitely worth the price for the size they come in), you can always order the Roadside Sliders off of the appetizer menu. For a few dollars less than an entrée-sized burger, you get four sliders with pickles, grilled onions, and ketchup. I do enjoy that the lettuce and pickles are plated on the side; not only does this make things simpler for those who don't like pickles, but it also helps keep the colder ingredients fresh and free from wilt.
They're solid sliders, though difficult to compare to the specialty burgers on this list because they're not meant to be overly unique so much as affordable and more reasonably sized for sharing. But the balance of flavors is great (I'm a huge fan of grilled onions paired with pickles), the buns are soft, and the meat is juicy. I've ranked them towards the bottom of this list not because they're bad but because they're basic (though that wouldn't stop me from ordering them again if I was looking for a shareable snack).
6. French Dip Cheeseburger
This sandwich-burger crossover is a delicious take on the classic French dip, which, despite the name, actually originated in California. If you're a fan of Italian beefs or any sandwich that comes with a side of dipping jus to tenderize bread and give an extra boost of meaty flavor, this is a great burger to order. The addition of cheddar cheese blends in perfectly, and using a burger patty that's been shaped accordingly to fit the bread works quite well in place of sliced roast beef. The bread is the perfect balance between being soft but not so soft it falls apart when you dip it in the au jus.
Grilled onions are added for extra flavor, and on the side you also get some sriracha mayo to add a bit of creaminess and a mild kick if you need it. The sandwich is quite generously apportioned, spread across a long brioche bun and cut into three pieces. It wasn't my favorite of the specialty burgers simply because it didn't have the wow factor that some of the following burgers flaunt, although it was a great crossover between a French dip and a cheeseburger.
5. Bistro Burger
The Bistro Burger is the perfect lunch order, consisting of caramelized onion, fresh arugula, steak sauces, aioli, and a burger perfectly shaped to the ciabatta bun everything sits on. I was initially concerned that the ciabatta would be too dense to accommodate the bite and that everything would come spilling out, but I was pleasantly proved wrong. The roll was perfectly soft, with a generous smear of aioli on the inside to complement the crisp edge.
The flavors of this burger-sandwich pair perfectly, with the sweetness of the caramelized onion balancing out the bitterness of the arugula. For my side, I had regular fries, which are exactly the fries you'd hope for and expect alongside a good burger (or sandwich) — soft on the inside and lightly crispy on the outside. Ask for a side of the sriracha mayo for a bit of dipping action.
4. Bacon-Bacon Cheeseburger
With the appropriately named Bacon-Bacon Burger, we begin to see what makes Cheesecake Factory's specialty burgers so special. It's a great name to hint at the fact that this isn't your average bacon cheeseburger. Two long pieces of classic crispy bacon are combined with two shorter, thick pieces of smoked bacon — and that smoked flavor really shines. I'm often disappointed by bacon cheeseburgers — if that's what I'm craving, I want to actually taste the bacon, and many establishments skimp on quality by using low quality, flavorless bacon in miserable portions. But Cheesecake Factory clearly understood the assignment and is earning extra credit points with the double bacon addition to this burger. The combo of cheddar and American cheese also makes for an extravagant affair. They are not cutting back on the ingredients here, and the holy trinity of lettuce, tomato, and onion paired with Secret Sauce round out the finale.
The burgers at this restaurant are pretty big, and if you're thinking about taking half home for later, this would be a delicious one to reheat the next morning with a fried egg (anything with bacon on it is halfway to breakfast, after all). For my side, I enjoyed a simple salad paired with Cheesecake Factory's signature balsamic dressing. It's not the limp, miserable portions of lettuce that are provided in some establishments; instead, the lettuce is fresh, and the dressing is perfectly balanced.
3. Smokehouse BBQ Burger
You've probably had a barbecue-themed burger before. An onion ring on a burger is an attractive thing, as you may not want a whole side of onion rings, but a couple piled on top of a beef patty and smothered with barbecue sauce is a whole other ordeal. I don't know about you, but I often find myself disappointed in the construction of these burgers. When you bite into them, it seems the onion ring is so thick you always end up with either a massive bite of barely cooked onion or a mouthful of breading. It just doesn't work the way you want it to.
This is not the case with the Smokehouse BBQ Burger from Cheesecake Factory. Clearly, the chefs have pondered this very dilemma before and remedied the situation by using onion strings rather than rings, making for less onion, plenty of crisp breading, and a much more even bite. The smoked bacon, melted cheese, and barbecue-ranch combo take this order all the way. If you've been looking for a burger that masters the onion ring approach, look no further.
2. Americana Cheeseburger
The Americana is a classic cheeseburger with one clever addition: potato crisps. Piled on top of two slices of melted cheddar cheese, they add a nice layer of crunch to the burger. On first look, I thought the cheese might be too much (a ridiculous assumption, I know), but paired with the umami of the crispy potato sticks, both ingredients are nicely balanced and take this burger to a new level. Sometimes it's the simplest additions to a burger that can make it really, really good, and if you're craving a cheeseburger with a bit of flair, this one's got you covered. For my side, I had a Caesar salad, a classic with dressing that always seems to taste better when you eat it at a restaurant. It's proportionately put together with just the right amount of croutons, Parmesan cheese, and salty Caesar dressing.
This one won second place for me because of the beautiful simplicity of it. It's universally approachable; I think even a picky eater can appreciate that it's still a pretty straightforward cheeseburger, but the more adventurous eater will also enjoy the fact that it's been upgraded with crunchy texture and more flavor.
1. Macaroni and Cheese Burger
I love to save the best for last, and this burger is just that. A breaded and deep-fried ball of perfectly seasoned, slightly peppery mac and cheese is placed atop a burger patty and smothered in cheddar cheese sauce. There's a hint of thyme in the mac, adding a level of depth to the overall taste. It's decadent, to say the least, but isn't overly messy and rich. The patty of mac and cheese is slightly smaller than the burger, adding just the right amount of rich cheesiness without totally overwhelming the rest of the meal. Lettuce, tomato, and onion are provided on the side, although I felt that they would just distract from what I really wanted to taste in the burger.
Sriracha or chipotle mayo goes great with this, though I personally prefer just plain hot sauce to cut through a bit of the richness and add some kick. It was easily my favorite burger of the bunch for how flawlessly executed the mac ball is, and I'm sure I'll be dreaming of it for months to come.
Methodology
To make the selection for this list, I focused on the beef burgers to stay true to the concept. The Cheesecake Factory offers a few other burger options, such as the Factory Turkey Burger, Veggie Burger Melt, and the Impossible Burger. If you're looking for options outside of red meat or meat in general, those are great options besides the otherwise extensive salad and vegetarian lists.
As far as how they were cooked, each burger was ordered medium rare and with a variety of sides, which I have also recommended. From loaded mashed potatoes to truffle fries and fresh fruit, they've got all bases covered on making your meal complete.
None of these burgers were necessarily worse than the other. There were some that I personally enjoyed more than the next one, but suffice to say that you can't really go wrong on the Glamburger menu, as it's all about what you feel like eating. Still, I think you'll find that Macaroni and Cheese Burger hard to beat.