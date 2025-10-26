9 Cheesecake Factory Burgers, Ranked

Cheesecake Factory is well-known for a few things, namely, the Willy Wonka-reminiscent glass case filled with cheesecakes of every flavor your heart desires, on display directly inside the door at just about any location. You really can't go wrong with the cheesecakes, but beyond dessert, it's the chain restaurant with the hands-down biggest menu that will appeal to just about anyone who walks in the door. From pastas and salads to steaks, seafood, and more, you can take the whole family to any of this chain's locations to enjoy good food and great service.

The burgers (or Glamburgers, as they're referred to on the establishment's menu) are definitely less talked about, but no less attractive. We tried several of Cheesecake Factory's impressive burgers and are here to say — so should you. While the more basic burgers are still delicious, if you're looking for a burger that goes above average and want to color yourself impressed, check out some of the options further down this list that will certainly draw the interest of your appetite.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.