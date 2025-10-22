My One-Ingredient Glow-Up For The Absolute Best Grilled Cheese

Cranberry sauce lends an extra layer of flavor that lightens up the often palate-coating, one-note cheese profile. So, get yourself an assembly line going and get to spreading, sandwiching, and cooking. The ultimate grilled cheese is toasted to golden brown perfection and one way to get there is to swap butter for mayonnaise. With bread in hand, spread some mayonnaise on one side of each slice and deftly coat the other side with cranberry sauce. Sandwich in your favorite fromage, a few wedges of brie, or a blend of multiple cheeses, and off to the hot pan or griddle you go. Or, take it up a notch further and slide in a few whisper-thin slices of apple first for an extra bit of textural contrast and sweetness.

If you like the idea of a fruity kick of cranberry sauce but don't have any in the house, you could try other sweet grilled cheese flavor enhancers like quince paste, fig jam, or onion jam that you may have in the fridge from your last charcuterie board. For results that are worth standing in line for, make sure to follow tips for the crispiest grilled cheese like cooking it low and slow, using a weight to press down the sandwich, and toasting it in a cast iron pan. A warning: Once you've tried cranberry sauce on your grilled cheese, you may never make it the "plain" way again.