Here's How Long You Should Sous Vide A Lobster Tail

Though lobster has a humble origin as prison food, it has become synonymous with luxe dining, but that preciousness comes at a cost. To make the most of every ounce of lobster meat, you need a surefire cooking method and an exact time that virtually guarantees bright and firm flesh each and every time. Chowhound consulted with Russel Kook, executive chef at The Bellevue, to get the inside scoop on exactly how to sous vide lobster tails for tip-top results. Kook exclusively told us that his preferred lobster sous vide method involves setting the immersion circulator to 135 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 to 45 minutes.

For those unfamiliar, sous vide is a cooking technique in which food is submerged in water at a consistently moving low temperature. This ensures that the food is cooked through slowly and evenly. Since it's hard to overcook food when you are cooking sous vide, Kook adds that if you prefer lobster tails firmer, you can increase the heat by five to 10 degrees. Whether your lobster meat is bound for the centerpiece of a surf and turf feast or as the star of a classic mouthwatering lobster roll, a relatively quick water bath will deliver butter-ready results.