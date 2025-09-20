Why You Don't Need A Whole Lobster When Sides Are On The Table

Lobster is the epitome of sophistication. Commonly found in sparkling five-star restaurants or in lavish spreads during celebrations, it's interesting how lobster went from prison food to luxury cuisine in the U.S. Considering its price for a whole piece, though — at least $35 per pound and $55 for a tail — it's tempting to go for cheaper alternatives like crab. But fortunately, you don't need a whole lobster for a satisfying meal when the sides on the table are as memorable and filling as the main course — and not necessarily as costly.

Kory Foltz, director of culinary at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, told us how to work with a modest serving of the coveted seafood dish, so that even just 6 to 8 ounces of lobster tails are enough. Foltz mentions, "If you're serving it with hearty sides, like roasted potatoes or a nice salad, you can definitely get away with just one tail per person." He further shows how to give it a really hearty finish: "Stuffed lobster tails are a great way to stretch it! You can fill them with crab, breadcrumbs, or even a creamy spinach mix."

These touches not only make it more filling, but they also boost the flavor and sumptuousness of the overall meal — minus the hefty (and expensive) serving, allowing you to enjoy the experience without limiting yourself on quality or portion. Plus, it leaves plenty of room for play, so you can explore the world of side dishes that blend beautifully with the rich, buttery goodness of lobster.