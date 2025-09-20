Why You Don't Need A Whole Lobster When Sides Are On The Table
Lobster is the epitome of sophistication. Commonly found in sparkling five-star restaurants or in lavish spreads during celebrations, it's interesting how lobster went from prison food to luxury cuisine in the U.S. Considering its price for a whole piece, though — at least $35 per pound and $55 for a tail — it's tempting to go for cheaper alternatives like crab. But fortunately, you don't need a whole lobster for a satisfying meal when the sides on the table are as memorable and filling as the main course — and not necessarily as costly.
Kory Foltz, director of culinary at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, told us how to work with a modest serving of the coveted seafood dish, so that even just 6 to 8 ounces of lobster tails are enough. Foltz mentions, "If you're serving it with hearty sides, like roasted potatoes or a nice salad, you can definitely get away with just one tail per person." He further shows how to give it a really hearty finish: "Stuffed lobster tails are a great way to stretch it! You can fill them with crab, breadcrumbs, or even a creamy spinach mix."
These touches not only make it more filling, but they also boost the flavor and sumptuousness of the overall meal — minus the hefty (and expensive) serving, allowing you to enjoy the experience without limiting yourself on quality or portion. Plus, it leaves plenty of room for play, so you can explore the world of side dishes that blend beautifully with the rich, buttery goodness of lobster.
Lobster's best sidekicks
Don't take the attention away from the main course when whipping up noteworthy sides. Here's what you should serve with lobster tails: "Classic sides like garlic butter mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, or a simple citrusy arugula salad pair really well with lobster," Kory Foltz recommends. After all, you can't go wrong with something like the tried-and-tested classics. He further advises that a light pasta or rice dish can be an option. Lemon pasta might work beautifully here, as it can help balance out the flavors. And since lobster is one of the ingredients that will seriously upgrade your mac and cheese, the gooey pasta dish harmonizes seamlessly with the entree. Meanwhile, the earthy hints of mushroom rice offer the perfect complement to the sweet and succulent flavors of lobster — so take your pick.
If you don't have enough of the main course for everyone, there's a trick to creating a well-rounded feast, too. According to Foltz, "If you're short on lobster, consider making a lobster risotto or a creamy lobster pasta." This is great if you want a deluxe banquet worthy of a black-tie dress code, but for something low-key, lobster can be a nice addition to tacos and rolls, says Foltz. You can even create a dish where shrimp and lobster go hand in hand — including seafood stew — if you don't want to skimp on the aquatic touch.