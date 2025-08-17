How To Properly Store And Reuse Bacon Grease

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever cooked up a delicious pan of bacon, only to scratch your head and wonder what to do with the grease, you're not alone. Sure, you know it makes for awesome fried eggs, and can be a great substitute for oil in mayonnaise. If you like to get creative, chances are you've even used it to make cornbread as they do down South, or perhaps you've whipped up some old-fashioned bacon grease biscuits. But exactly how do you store bacon grease long enough to use it that way? And is it even worth it?

Good questions, to which any aficionado (me) will answer, in reverse order: Yes, it's absolutely worth learning how to do it, because tossing bacon grease is quite simply a mistake, if not a downright sin. Also, it's pretty easy. With just a few simple kitchen tools, some basic safety sense, and a bit of extra time in the ol' cucina, you can turn a simple packet of bacon into a yummy meal now AND later.