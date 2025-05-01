Repurpose Bacon Grease For A Tasty Twist On This Famous Southern Dish

If you've ever fried bacon, you'll be all too familiar with the feeling of regret when throwing out that golden, smokey leftover grease — and rightly so! That delicious fat is brimming with flavor that can take your recipes to a whole new level. So, next time you've got some leftover bacon grease, hold off throwing it out and have a go at partnering it with some fried chicken. The result? Deliciously crispy crust brimming with smokey and savory flavors.

Collecting your bacon grease is super simple. After frying, pour your leftover grease through a fine-mesh strainer into a heat proof container (removing the solid bits keeps grease fresher for longer). Then, all you've got to do is store it in an airtight container in your refrigerator or freezer. When properly stored and filtered, bacon grease can last up to a year in the refrigerator.

Now, your everyday serving of bacon won't get you much grease — definitely not enough to fry chicken in. Instead, the most efficient method of incorporating bacon grease into your fried chicken recipe is by mixing it with other oils. This is also a sure-fire way to get the best results when frying chicken as bacon has a lower smoke point compared to your traditional frying oils. Mixing the bacon grease in with your oils will impart a savory, bacon-flavored flair to your fried chicken while giving the skin that perfect golden crisp, leaving you with an elevated spin on a delicious Southern classic.