Repurpose Bacon Grease For A Tasty Twist On This Famous Southern Dish
If you've ever fried bacon, you'll be all too familiar with the feeling of regret when throwing out that golden, smokey leftover grease — and rightly so! That delicious fat is brimming with flavor that can take your recipes to a whole new level. So, next time you've got some leftover bacon grease, hold off throwing it out and have a go at partnering it with some fried chicken. The result? Deliciously crispy crust brimming with smokey and savory flavors.
Collecting your bacon grease is super simple. After frying, pour your leftover grease through a fine-mesh strainer into a heat proof container (removing the solid bits keeps grease fresher for longer). Then, all you've got to do is store it in an airtight container in your refrigerator or freezer. When properly stored and filtered, bacon grease can last up to a year in the refrigerator.
Now, your everyday serving of bacon won't get you much grease — definitely not enough to fry chicken in. Instead, the most efficient method of incorporating bacon grease into your fried chicken recipe is by mixing it with other oils. This is also a sure-fire way to get the best results when frying chicken as bacon has a lower smoke point compared to your traditional frying oils. Mixing the bacon grease in with your oils will impart a savory, bacon-flavored flair to your fried chicken while giving the skin that perfect golden crisp, leaving you with an elevated spin on a delicious Southern classic.
Other tips to repurpose your leftover bacon grease
Bacon grease has many great practical applications that can be used in a variety of delicious ways in your next recipes. While its smoke point isn't suitable for deep-frying on its own, it is a perfect substitution for sautéing your vegetables, meats, or even pan-frying other breakfast classics like pancakes and hash browns. Just replace the butter or oil with bacon grease and add it to your pan or griddle. Or like with the fried chicken, you could combine the fats together to get the best of both worlds! The grease will impart your dishes with a distinctive smokey depth and savory intensity, leaving your everyday classics with both a distinctive yet elevated taste.
Bacon grease can also be used as a secret weapon when used as a substitution or addition in baking recipes, especially if you're whipping up some Southern-style classics. If you want a divinely rich and smokey cornbread, adding a tablespoon of bacon grease (or more) to your batter will infuse your cornbread with a uniquely smokey edge, alongside giving it a crisp, golden crust that will have everyone asking for a second helping. Also, if you want to put a spin on the classic sweet mixed berry scone, try having a go at making savory ones. All you've got to do is replace the butter with bacon grease when mixing together your dough, which will accentuate the umami-rich undertones. Pair that with aromatic ingredients like shredded cheese, diced ham, or herbs and you'll have scones that will satiate any salty craving.