The Creamy Cold Potato Soup Martha Stewart Has Loved Since Childhood

Martha Stewart has continued to make herself an au courant lifestyle expert for the better part of four decades, doling out advice to home entertaining enthusiasts on everything from the perfect fall table setting to her favorite foods. Espousing a "make it beautiful, but simple" aesthetic, Stewart is known for classic dishes that are straightforward, but feel refined, like her creamy cold potato soup, featured in her most recent cookbook "Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen."

Stewart's potato soup is extremely easy to make and is actually only loosely a "soup" as the broth, if you will, is simply fresh buttermilk that is poured around a hand-picked mound of steamed and peeled small potatoes and sauteed onions. The magic of this recipe is the luscious texture of the freshly steamed potatoes (she uses Peruvian blues as well as yellow and red baby potatoes) and gently cooked onions against the cold creaminess of the tangy buttermilk.