Make Fast And Flavorful Potato Soup With A Frozen Breakfast Staple

Any frozen food aficionado knows that golden hash brown patties are the perfect base for creative snacks and breakfast sandwiches. What you might not know is that another kind of hash brown can be the base of arguably the most comforting of comfort foods. Preparing potatoes can be a pain, but O'Brien potatoes are already chopped into chunks and ready to go.

Some store-bought versions of O'Brien potatoes also already include diced aromatics like onions and peppers. These flavored hash browns are perfectly acceptable for potato soup, but plain ole O'Brien potatoes without other frozen veggies are ideal. After soaking the frozen potatoes, you can basically follow standard potato soup procedure, simmering the broth and topping the final product with whatever other ingredients you prefer. You can incorporate this smart hash brown hack into your basic potato soup routine and make the swap next time you're following your go-to recipe. For the ultimate potato party, consider topping your potato soup creation with crunchy potato skins.