Timing Is Everything When Adding Potatoes To Soup

As we enter the season of warm, cozy bowls of soup, you might be looking back on potato soups of your past and remembering a disappointing, mushy experience. Be it a luxuriously creamy potato and leek soup or a colorful, herbaceous tomato soup packed with a variety of vegetables, the timing of when you add the vegetables is important for the optimum textural experience. Avoiding overcooking your vegetables is the ultimate solution to preventing mushy veggies in your soup, and to ensure that your potato soup recipes are as stellar as they can be, Chowhound spoke to chef Kieron Hales, the managing partner and head chef of Zingerman's Cornman Farms.

"Don't add them too early," he says. Since potatoes typically take 15 to 25 minutes to become fork-tender, Hales suggests adding them around halfway through cooking. "Add them too late," he adds, "and you'll be left waiting on hard, chalky chunks. Timing them right means they'll be perfectly tender just as the soup is finished."

Hales also advises keeping the soup at a steady simmer. If the potatoes are subjected to an aggressive boil, their cell walls rupture easily, releasing starches that not only thicken up the soup, but also make the vegetable mushy. Potato type is key, too. Hales says to avoid fluffy baking potatoes and instead opt for lower-starch, all-purpose or waxy varieties that hold their shape well — think fingerlings, Red Bliss, or his favorite: Yukon Gold. These, he says, "strike a nice balance: creamy inside, but sturdy enough to survive a simmer." And, of course, cut them evenly so they cook at the same rate.