Rocky Mountain Oysters Don't Come From The Sea (Or The Rocky Mountains)

If you don't know what they are, you might think Rocky Mountain oysters are some type of strange seafood, perhaps found in an idyllic lake high in the mountains, after which they're named. However, this particular delicacy is possibly the furthest thing from seafood that you can get. Also called calf fries, cowboy caviar, and prairie oysters, you won't find these oysters at your local grocery store next to savory canned oysters (which are great for making soups); instead, you'll find them primarily in the Western United States, where they're harvested from bulls.

Yep, Rocky Mountain oysters are actually bull testicles, though some places also use lamb and bison balls. Often served fried, Rocky Mountain oysters have a texture a bit like calamari, but of course, they taste like chicken with a slight gamey undertone. Now, that might sound about as appetizing as some of the meats now banned in the U.S., but for those used to chowing down on them, they really are considered a delicacy.

These testicular treats even have festivals dedicated to them, including the Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry in Virginia City, Nevada, the Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed in Eagle, Colorado, and the Denver Rocky Mountain Oyster Fest in Thornton, Colorado. Although eating fried testicles may seem strange to many folks, their popularity was born of necessity back when the West was a harsh frontier, and ranchers and farmers had to make do with what they had. Waste not, want not, after all.