Rocky Mountain Oysters Don't Come From The Sea (Or The Rocky Mountains)
If you don't know what they are, you might think Rocky Mountain oysters are some type of strange seafood, perhaps found in an idyllic lake high in the mountains, after which they're named. However, this particular delicacy is possibly the furthest thing from seafood that you can get. Also called calf fries, cowboy caviar, and prairie oysters, you won't find these oysters at your local grocery store next to savory canned oysters (which are great for making soups); instead, you'll find them primarily in the Western United States, where they're harvested from bulls.
Yep, Rocky Mountain oysters are actually bull testicles, though some places also use lamb and bison balls. Often served fried, Rocky Mountain oysters have a texture a bit like calamari, but of course, they taste like chicken with a slight gamey undertone. Now, that might sound about as appetizing as some of the meats now banned in the U.S., but for those used to chowing down on them, they really are considered a delicacy.
These testicular treats even have festivals dedicated to them, including the Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry in Virginia City, Nevada, the Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed in Eagle, Colorado, and the Denver Rocky Mountain Oyster Fest in Thornton, Colorado. Although eating fried testicles may seem strange to many folks, their popularity was born of necessity back when the West was a harsh frontier, and ranchers and farmers had to make do with what they had. Waste not, want not, after all.
How Rocky Mountain oysters
While eating testicles isn't exclusive to cowboy culture in America, with ancient Greeks believing their consumption would help athletic performance during the original Olympics, its origins here are directly connected to old cowboy culture and the Westward Expansion. During that time, the testicles of castrated bulls were consumed as an extra source of calories. All food then was precious, as the West was rugged and remote. Consider that the Westward Expansion began in 1801, but the first railway connecting the east and west of the country wasn't completed until 1869. The people who moved west were almost entirely on their own, meaning ranching and farming were essential for survival. There was no readily stocked supermarket where you could grab the best cuts of beef for dinner.
With simply no other options, cowboys and frontier families turned to eating what they could, including bull testicles, which would have otherwise been thrown away after castration. While it might seem cruel, castration is a common and necessary practice on ranches that reduces aggression in male cattle. Otherwise, they would all fight over females, most likely causing costly injuries. As male cattle were already being castrated seasonally, it made sense to eat the meat.
Rocky Mountain oysters were so named by Colorado locals because many of the ranches serving up the cattle were located near the eponymous mountain range, and also because of their similar texture to real oysters. They evolved into a delicacy for those who'd grown up eating it and a curiosity for the uninitiated. Like fried frog legs or alligator, Rocky Mountain oysters aren't something to pass up if you're ballsy enough to try them. You might be surprised by just how truly delicious they are!