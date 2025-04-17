The One Place You Should Order Rocky Mountain Oysters In Denver

You may not think of Colorado as a foodie hotspot, but the Rocky Mountain state is home to some of the best regional food in the United States. This state is famous for the delicious Denver breakfast sandwich, named after its city of origin. Plus, Colorado is home to the perfectly pink Casa Bonita restaurant, which has its own waterfall diving show.

There's plenty of dishes in the Rocky Mountain state that will dazzle your taste buds, but few foods are as quintessentially Colorado as the aptly named Rocky Mountain oysters. And if you're looking for the best place to get them, you'll want to stop at the Buckhorn Exchange, a long-time Denver establishment. Not only has this restaurant been serving Rocky Mountain oysters for over 125 years, but the Buckhorn Exchange claims to be the oldest restaurant in the city.

It is important to note that Rocky Mountain oysters are not actual oysters, so seafood fans may be disappointed to learn they're actually made by slicing and deep-frying bull calf testicles. Despite how off-putting this may sound at first, this dish is considered a delicacy and has been responsible for a bit of tourism draw in Denver. And if you are one such food-motivated traveler who is intrigued enough to try Rocky Mountain oysters, the Buckhorn Exchange is considered by many to be the best place to go.