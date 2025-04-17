The One Place You Should Order Rocky Mountain Oysters In Denver
You may not think of Colorado as a foodie hotspot, but the Rocky Mountain state is home to some of the best regional food in the United States. This state is famous for the delicious Denver breakfast sandwich, named after its city of origin. Plus, Colorado is home to the perfectly pink Casa Bonita restaurant, which has its own waterfall diving show.
There's plenty of dishes in the Rocky Mountain state that will dazzle your taste buds, but few foods are as quintessentially Colorado as the aptly named Rocky Mountain oysters. And if you're looking for the best place to get them, you'll want to stop at the Buckhorn Exchange, a long-time Denver establishment. Not only has this restaurant been serving Rocky Mountain oysters for over 125 years, but the Buckhorn Exchange claims to be the oldest restaurant in the city.
It is important to note that Rocky Mountain oysters are not actual oysters, so seafood fans may be disappointed to learn they're actually made by slicing and deep-frying bull calf testicles. Despite how off-putting this may sound at first, this dish is considered a delicacy and has been responsible for a bit of tourism draw in Denver. And if you are one such food-motivated traveler who is intrigued enough to try Rocky Mountain oysters, the Buckhorn Exchange is considered by many to be the best place to go.
The Buckhorn Exchange's history
The Buckhorn Exchange was first opened in Denver, Colorado, in November 1893 by Henry H. "Shorty Scout" Zietz. The restaurant quickly became a food hub for railroad workers in the area, as the Rio Grande Railroad work yards were located directly across the street. Travelers, cattle drivers, and miners were also known to frequent the eastablishment.
Throughout the years, the Buckhorn Exchange gained a reputation as both a historic establishment and a great eatery. As such, the restaurant was frequented by celebrities like Bob Hope, Roy Rogers, Ronald Reagan, Teddy Roosevelt, and more; some even came from overseas, like Great Britain's Princess Anne. Visits from the rich, famous, and powerful combined with the restaurant's survival through major historical events, such as Prohibition, only further cemented it as a historical treasure for many living in and traveling to Denver.
Today, the Buckhorn Exchange still lives up to its reputation as an amazing restaurant and bar. However, it also serves as a museum, featuring a 125-piece gun collection and plenty of memorabilia showcasing the eatery's amazing history and famous visitors. Over a century after its founding, the Buckhorn Exchange stands proudly as Denver's oldest restaurant.