The Old School Sandwich That Once Made Oysters An Everyday Luxury

Oysters may be seen as something of a luxury food these days –- you'll find whole guides breaking down how to buy and serve those delicious bivalves. But once upon a time in the not-so-distant past, oysters were a plentiful and (get this) cheap shellfish whose popularity spanned from coast to coast. Yes, back when oysters were a humble dish being championed by the likes of Mark Twain, there were dishes matching their certifiably un-lofty status.

One of these meals may be a little more expensive than it used to be, but it still sounds just as enticing. The oyster club sandwich is very similar to a BLT, except instead of bacon, you have fried oysters. The crispy fried morsels of seafood are an absolute dream on a bed of crunchy lettuce and juicy tomato, all embedded in a soft bun, making this sandwich worthy of returning to lunch and dinner tables. Even if oysters run quite a bit higher on the market than they used to — increasing from a couple of dollars per bushel to a whopping $100 – this sandwich seems well worth it.