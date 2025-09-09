The Creamy Oyster Dish That's Nearly Forgotten But Deserves A Comeback

Oysters are a popular choice when it comes to shellfish, and it's easy to see why. They taste amazing with a variety of toppings and pair well with several cocktails. The best part about oysters is you can consume them raw or cooked; while the former option is more popular, there are a few amazing ways to serve up cooked oysters. One of the best ways to cook oysters is a nearly forgotten but still very delicious dish called oyster stew.

Popular during the 1800s, this dish became a holiday classic because naturally cooler weather kept oysters fresher for longer during transportation. It also aligned with Catholic traditions that banned meat on Christmas Eve, making it the perfect choice for religious families. Although the dish has unfortunately fallen somewhat to the wayside throughout the decades, it's still a great meal due to how easy it is to make and how hearty it is; you just need oysters, butter, and some milk or cream, so keep this old time oyster stew recipe in your back pocket as fall approaches. You can even customize your oyster stew with some extra ingredients and seasonings to make it truly your own.