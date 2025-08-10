The Seafood Mark Twain Had A Passion For That Went Far Beyond The Plate

Mark Twain is one of the most celebrated authors in American literature, known for his wit, traveler's spirit, and penning timeless classics such as "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." And apparently, on top of all this, he was also something of a fiend for a certain shelled delicacy. Yes, when Twain was not penning his next literary masterpiece or living an unfiltered life in the American landscape, he seemed to have a real soft spot for oysters. What's more, this love for oysters transcended the usual half-shell.

While Twain's favorite fruit is an overlooked selection today, you can't say the same for oysters. These bivalves taste delicious with a variety of different toppings and are an interesting and unique addition to any plate, especially when in season — and it seemed that the preeminent author shared a similar sentiment. When living on the West Coast, Twain indulged in oysters "done up in all kinds of seductive styles," to borrow his phrase. He even once mused that "an oyster has hardly any more reasoning power than a scientist has" in his essay "Was The World Made For Man?" Twain definitely spent a great deal of time with oysters on the mind, and could probably shuck a few of those shells like a pro.