The Seafood Mark Twain Had A Passion For That Went Far Beyond The Plate
Mark Twain is one of the most celebrated authors in American literature, known for his wit, traveler's spirit, and penning timeless classics such as "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." And apparently, on top of all this, he was also something of a fiend for a certain shelled delicacy. Yes, when Twain was not penning his next literary masterpiece or living an unfiltered life in the American landscape, he seemed to have a real soft spot for oysters. What's more, this love for oysters transcended the usual half-shell.
While Twain's favorite fruit is an overlooked selection today, you can't say the same for oysters. These bivalves taste delicious with a variety of different toppings and are an interesting and unique addition to any plate, especially when in season — and it seemed that the preeminent author shared a similar sentiment. When living on the West Coast, Twain indulged in oysters "done up in all kinds of seductive styles," to borrow his phrase. He even once mused that "an oyster has hardly any more reasoning power than a scientist has" in his essay "Was The World Made For Man?" Twain definitely spent a great deal of time with oysters on the mind, and could probably shuck a few of those shells like a pro.
How did Twain like his oysters?
Considering Mark Twain's love for oysters, you might expect that he enjoyed them in a mix of different formats — and you'd be absolutely right. At San Francisco's Occidental Hotel, one of the establishments frequented by the author while he was living in California, there was a generous supply of oysters that would be served fresh, fried, and likely in several other styles as well (it is in reference to this hotel that Twain remarks on the "seductive styles" in which the oysters are prepared). But Twain didn't only eat oysters on their own — he cherished a dish that has since fallen out of popularity but was prominent in 19th century American cuisine: oyster ice cream.
Of all ice cream flavors that were once popular, you might have the hardest time wrapping your head around the prospect of oyster ice cream, but this dish was once a staple in the United States. Not only that, but Twain especially revered the creation, even mentioning it in his most celebrated novel, "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." And in all honesty, the idea of a creamy yet mildly briny ice cream does have some merit — and clearly it was a success, considering its popularity. So it seems that whether they were warm, cold, on ice, or in ice (cream), Twain just couldn't get enough of those little mollusks.