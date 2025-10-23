7 McDonald's Menu Items That Have Actually Improved With Time
Whether it's delicious burgers or the hottest, saltiest fries, McDonald's can be trusted to give people what they want. It's amazing how the drive-thru will deliver more or less an identical meal, wherever you are in the world. Even though this uniformity is part of its brand, striving to better itself is what drives the mega-chain's business model. The Golden Arches has gone to the drawing board and revitalized products that risked turning stale. Some would even argue that these popular choices have had time on their side, where they've actually improved with age.
Are we saying Big Macs, the mother lode of burgers, were somehow taking a nosedive? Not entirely, though you'll soon see how the legendary meal's gotten an upgrade. It's clear when an item isn't gaining popularity with customers, the chain isn't afraid of cleaning up the house (looking at you, pizza). But the chain has shown a willingness to correct course, and longtime patrons are super receptive to changes in their go-to orders. We examined feedback to see which items have held up. The seven staples below are still griddled, filling (and delivered with speed). But don't be fooled — they're better.
1. Big Mac
As far as we're concerned, McDonald's wouldn't exist without its most iconic hamburger. The multiple patties, the sauce, and how about that third bun smashed in the middle? Beyond magic. The Big Mac was actually created by a franchisee, Jim Delligatti, who perfected the stacked dynamo for restaurants he oversaw in the Pittsburgh area. To guests at the time, the slider-esque burgers just weren't cutting the mustard, and Delligatti simply supplied demand by enlarging the size — quite giant at the time.
As it stands, diners encountering a Big Mac today will be pleased with what they get. Customers across the board agree that the sandwich has received a glow-up. On Reddit, we checked off praise for the "softer" sesame seed bun and toppings. Apparently, the minced onions boast a stronger, umami-fied flavor than there was before. This can be traced back to McDonald's recent move to grill the alliums with the patty. Food reviewers on YouTube come with equally delighted reports, finding the Big Mac appropriately hefty with all the accents perfectly in place. KBDProductionsTV, which tried one after a 12-year break, raved that it tasted like childhood.
Some people were disillusioned with the skimpy beef, though much of the discourse settled that the patties were never super thick to begin with (and if you like, there is always this burger swap to hack your way to a bigger Big Mac). All that aside, it seems the Big Mac hasn't lost its mojo.
2. Filet O' Fish
Sixty years on, the Filet O' Fish continues netting approval as a menu item that hasn't seen a slump. Diners claim McDonald's Lent-friendly sandwich has a lot going for it. Discussions online center around the fish patty and how nicely the batter is fried. Meanwhile, the steamed bun accrues compliments, often extremely cloud-like to the touch. And when customers haven't savored it in a while, they're gobsmacked by how irresistible it is.
We also can't neglect the role good packaging plays in the Filet O' Fish's current reputation. Unlike McDonald's regular burgers, which come folded in paper wrappers, drive-thrus will place the sandwiches in cardboard containers. The sturdier box, Serious Eats finds, offers better protection against the elements (AKA, rustling around on a bumpy car ride) that actually keeps the handheld intact. Not to mention it does a bang-up job retaining heat inside so the fish doesn't grow cold.
It's normal for skeptics to hesitate at ordering seafood from the drive-thru. However, enough folks can vouch for it today. It's an underdog, one that's risen to the ranks of the drive-thru today.
3. Double Cheeseburger
There is a beauty to McDonald's menu. Whereas you can purchase a gigantic combo meal if you're feeling sassy, there are also single burgers if you don't feel like totally indulging. One of these is the Double Cheeseburger. It's like the McDouble, but it features two cheese slices instead of one, plus pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard. Longtime patrons express positive feelings about the sandwich, with some noting an uptick in tastiness. "I have noticed that they're a little more flavorful," recalled one poster on Reddit, with responses echoing the sentiment.
Believe it or not, the drive-thrus given it a bit of a makeover. A recent effort to zhuzh up preparation in the burger sector took off in 2023, which has led to enhancing how they look and taste. The changes — think an oozier cheese slice or stronger charring from the grill — really do bowl customers over left and right. Food Network celebrated that it came out steaming hot and harbored an excellent salty, umami taste. Meanwhile, The Endorsement on YouTube ranked McDonald's version number-one out of three burgers he sampled. In his opinion, the chain's execution made it a tough act to follow.
4. McMuffin
On the earlier side of McDonald's business are the McMuffins, stacked with eggs, cheese, and either sausage or Canadian bacon, depending on the one you order. For how long they've been in the rotation, we would expect them to fall off hard. Judging by reviews, however, they still hit the spot in the morning. The Egg McMuffin easily steals the show — it's the sole McDonald's breakfast sandwich offering a fresh-cracked egg — but diners remain passionate about the step-up in comforting, carb-y goodness. Raved a fan on Reddit, "It is the closest thing to perfection that can come through a drive-thru window at 7 a.m."
In terms of specifics, diners like to zero in on the Sausage McMuffin. The sausage patty is seared well and uniquely seasoned, allowing it to stand out in a sea of inferior breakfast choices on the market. Current testimonies usually remark on the muffin too — slathering it in butter gives it a rich, homemade taste. Those observations are rooted in truth: McDonald's actually announced its departure from margarine back in 2015, with kitchens pivoting to butter to prepare its breakfast staples. Usually, customers get upset when their beloved fast food order is messed with. But with this swap, it clearly paid off.
5. Quarter Pounder
The only McDonald's burger that isn't cooked from frozen is the Quarter Pounder. And patrons notice. While the heftier option has been a mainstay since the chain's earlier era, the bigger burger tastes nothing like it used to. In a good way. Locations have been flipping fresh patties as of 2018, and customers find the beefed-up cooking process brings out the best flavor. It's still got the oily deliciousness, per the feedback, but with a few upgrades to raise the bar. The slab of meat is reportedly much juicier, the cheese is cheesier, and the garnishes pop. Many people feel surprised when they order one that they're not eating from a hole-in-the-wall burger spot.
There is no doubt the Quarter Pounder's endured an evolution of sorts. It's fairly unanimous that searing the beef fresh, and on a per-person basis, gives the feeling that we're not at the Golden Arches, but a backyard barbecue. It tastes less synthetic and processed, which wasn't the story years ago. It even looks better, too. The only downside is you have to wait longer for it to be prepared, but for quality, it's worth it. Interestingly, the fake-y flavor was what attracted people to the burger — one Reddit commenter's nostalgia for the old Quarter Pounder found them at odds with the revamped version, saying: " I like the new patties, but at the same time I'm sad the nostalgic burger taste is gone."
6. Steak Egg & Cheese Bagel
Slashed from the lineup during the pandemic, bagel sandwiches have slowly re-entered the fold at Mickey D's. Apparently, some changes must have come to fruition because customers have been raving over the Steak Egg & Cheese Bagel. "I've gotten one of these beauties for breakfast every day since I found out it was back," revealed one Reddit user, "and it's so much better than before."
Restaurant-goers' experiences in the last year or so can attest to its prior quality. Reportedly, the beef wasn't anything to write home about, as diners claim it used to be tough and unpleasantly chewy from gristle (yuck). McDonald's opts for the Original Steak-EZE BreakAway Sirloin Beef Steak, and while oily, it's at least meaty and substantial. There is also a lot of nice talk about the garnishes. One post applauded the caramelized onions, whereas another thought the spread had been sauced up to a spicier, punchier level.
The story with most retired items that make a comeback involves its decline; that was a bullet McDonald's singlehandedly dodged, here. One Facebook post went as far as to compare it to a sandwich you'd gobble down from a true-blue greasy spoon. Try it to see why it's a favorite.
7. McGriddle
McGriddles rank pretty high for fans of the chain's quick breakfast line. It's hard not to when there is eggs, cheese, sausage, or bacon held together by pancakes loaded with syrup (drool). To our knowledge, McDonald's hasn't made any new modifications. Yet considering they hit drive-thrus eons ago — 2003 – it's clear the chain's mastered the concoction in the decades since. It's regarded as an all-time favorite among many diners heaping on praise.
The oily aftertaste remains a little divisive, but generally, patrons express a lot of satisfaction with the current sandwich. Foodies wax poetic over the signature combination of sugary and salty, while lauding the compact shape that's ingeniously portable. Greasy, sticky, and loaded with filling, it still reigns supreme as the ultimate hangover cure. YouTuber Old Nerd Reviews & Gaming chimed in on the generous portion, while Sergio De Paz applauded the breakfast sandwich's sensational dependability. You can't deny the chain's knack for quality control. We know the Maple Griddle Cake Sandwiches from Jimmy Dean are a solid dupe, but take it from customers — McDonald's has kicked things up a notch.
Methodology
We think it can be said that places like McDonald's are not celebrated for high quality. If you spend a lot of time online (like we do), then you know fast food attracts its share of jokes and mockery. We sifted through many memes in the course of our research, but in the end, we emerged victorious with helpful feedback about the current state of the menu. We drew upon internet forums, scouring Reddit and Facebook as well as review channels on YouTube to hear what items regular people talked about. Additionally, opinion pieces from industry publications lent some additional weight to our selections.
Whittling down the choices took time. To ensure optimal accuracy, the feedback needed to remain current and up-to-date. Sure, maybe a particular product was on its A-game six years ago. But it needed to draw a similar consensus today. When the same observations repeatedly cropped up, that was probably a good sign that changes had actually taken effect. If you've avoided the drive-thru lately, we hope you'll return to try these out.