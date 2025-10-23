7 McDonald's Menu Items That Have Actually Improved With Time

As far as we're concerned, McDonald's wouldn't exist without its most iconic hamburger. The multiple patties, the sauce, and how about that third bun smashed in the middle? Beyond magic. The Big Mac was actually created by a franchisee, Jim Delligatti, who perfected the stacked dynamo for restaurants he oversaw in the Pittsburgh area. To guests at the time, the slider-esque burgers just weren't cutting the mustard, and Delligatti simply supplied demand by enlarging the size — quite giant at the time.

As it stands, diners encountering a Big Mac today will be pleased with what they get. Customers across the board agree that the sandwich has received a glow-up. On Reddit, we checked off praise for the "softer" sesame seed bun and toppings. Apparently, the minced onions boast a stronger, umami-fied flavor than there was before. This can be traced back to McDonald's recent move to grill the alliums with the patty. Food reviewers on YouTube come with equally delighted reports, finding the Big Mac appropriately hefty with all the accents perfectly in place. KBDProductionsTV, which tried one after a 12-year break, raved that it tasted like childhood.

Some people were disillusioned with the skimpy beef, though much of the discourse settled that the patties were never super thick to begin with (and if you like, there is always this burger swap to hack your way to a bigger Big Mac). All that aside, it seems the Big Mac hasn't lost its mojo.