Hack Your Way To An Even Better McDonald's Big Mac With This Burger Swap

In the same way that the McDonald's Double Quarter Pounder uses fresh beef, the Big Mac is also made with higher-quality ingredients than other menu items. According to McDonald's website, the Big Mac "contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or artificial colors." Despite that, the chain's pickles do contain preservatives, so keep that in mind when you combine the Double Quarter Pounder and the Big Mac, especially if you want the freshest ingredients the chain has to offer.

But how do you order the menu hack? Well, you can try simply walking up to the register and ordering "a Double Quarter Pounder made as a Big Mac," though you may get a confused reaction as it is not one of McDonald's various burgers. Instead, order a Double Quarter Pounder with an extra bun in the middle. Additionally, ask if you can remove the mustard and ketchup and add Big Mac sauce instead. Then, substitute the sliced onions for diced onions and add shredded lettuce.

The menu does not offer a Double Quarter Pounder without cheese, so if you want to omit the cheese for any reason, that will need to be specified. Unfortunately, the hack will not work with a regular Quarter Pounder, as that burger only contains one patty, so there would be no space for the bun in the middle. However, you can always order the regular Quarter Pounder with all the aforementioned modifications, aside from the middle bun, of course.