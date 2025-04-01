Hack Your Way To An Even Better McDonald's Big Mac With This Burger Swap
McDonald's is the place to go when in need of a quick meal. According to Quick Serve Restaurant, the fast food giant is the top chain in the United States when it comes to sales, best known for serving delicious burgers and salty french fries. Of course, those who frequent the establishment may have tried a few items off the secret menu. If you are on the search for something new from McDonald's, there is one burger hack that will ensure that you get the best quality meat and some extra fixings. Next time you place your order at McDonald's, follow one TikTok user's advice and order a "Double Quarter Pounder dressed as a Big Mac."
The Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese is the only burger from McDonald's that is cooked with fresh beef rather than frozen. However, all burgers at the chain restaurant are made with 100% real beef. The Double Quarter Pounder comes with two seasoned beef patties and is topped with slivered onions, pickles, and two slices of melty American cheese. Meanwhile, a Big Mac contains two beef patties layered between three sesame seed buns, including a bottom bun shoved between the two patties. The burger is topped with tangy Big Mac sauce, shredded lettuce, chopped onion, and American cheese. Combined, you will get a burger that's higher in quality with more toppings.
How to order this McDonald's menu hack
In the same way that the McDonald's Double Quarter Pounder uses fresh beef, the Big Mac is also made with higher-quality ingredients than other menu items. According to McDonald's website, the Big Mac "contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or artificial colors." Despite that, the chain's pickles do contain preservatives, so keep that in mind when you combine the Double Quarter Pounder and the Big Mac, especially if you want the freshest ingredients the chain has to offer.
But how do you order the menu hack? Well, you can try simply walking up to the register and ordering "a Double Quarter Pounder made as a Big Mac," though you may get a confused reaction as it is not one of McDonald's various burgers. Instead, order a Double Quarter Pounder with an extra bun in the middle. Additionally, ask if you can remove the mustard and ketchup and add Big Mac sauce instead. Then, substitute the sliced onions for diced onions and add shredded lettuce.
The menu does not offer a Double Quarter Pounder without cheese, so if you want to omit the cheese for any reason, that will need to be specified. Unfortunately, the hack will not work with a regular Quarter Pounder, as that burger only contains one patty, so there would be no space for the bun in the middle. However, you can always order the regular Quarter Pounder with all the aforementioned modifications, aside from the middle bun, of course.