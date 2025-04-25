For The Hottest, Saltiest Fries From McDonald's, Ask For An Extra Cup
There's something special about McDonald's fries. When served fresh, the thin, golden rods of delight are unparalleled in deliciousness: They're salty, rich, and perfectly crispy. However, ordering McDonald's fries can be quite the gamble, and if you're served a less than fresh batch, you might find them to be, well, disappointing. One often used hack to ensure fresh fries involves ordering your fries without salt, and it this is certainly a helpful tip if having hot fries is important to you.
However, it does mean that your fries will lack salt which, at least for some diners, is a deal breaker. Now, you can always order salt on the side and sprinkle it on your fries after ordering, but this can be messy, and leads to uneven coverage. To get the hottest, saltiest fries possible, try this hack: Order your French fries without salt, then, when you get to the window to pick up your order, request salt and an extra cup. Once you've received your fries, cup, and salt, pour your salt into the cup, add your fries, and shake! Once fully shaken, your fries should be both hot and salty, perfect for snacking.
The salt is in the shake
Now, there are a few tips to keep in mind when doing this hack. For starters, you'll want to pour your salt into your cup before adding your fries. This will ensure more even coverage, as the hot, perfectly oiled fries will scrape the sides of your cup and adhere to your salt. If you put the salt in after your fries, it is less likely to evenly disperse. You'll also want to make sure to do this when your fries are still hot, and ask for a properly sized cup. If you're ordering a small fry, ask for a small cup, and so on, and make sure to ask for a lid to go with your cup to avoid spills. Once fully shaken, simply place in your car's cup holder (another bonus for this hack) and enjoy one hot handful at a time.
Of course, this is just one way to hack the McDonald's menu. There are plenty of other menu work arounds that can increase your McDonald's enjoyment, from adding crunch to your McDouble using chicken nuggets to upgrading your Big Mac with one neat trick. When it comes to ordering at McDonald's, the key to maximizing your meal is a keen imagination and a willingness to improvise.