For The Hottest, Saltiest Fries From McDonald's, Ask For An Extra Cup

There's something special about McDonald's fries. When served fresh, the thin, golden rods of delight are unparalleled in deliciousness: They're salty, rich, and perfectly crispy. However, ordering McDonald's fries can be quite the gamble, and if you're served a less than fresh batch, you might find them to be, well, disappointing. One often used hack to ensure fresh fries involves ordering your fries without salt, and it this is certainly a helpful tip if having hot fries is important to you.

However, it does mean that your fries will lack salt which, at least for some diners, is a deal breaker. Now, you can always order salt on the side and sprinkle it on your fries after ordering, but this can be messy, and leads to uneven coverage. To get the hottest, saltiest fries possible, try this hack: Order your French fries without salt, then, when you get to the window to pick up your order, request salt and an extra cup. Once you've received your fries, cup, and salt, pour your salt into the cup, add your fries, and shake! Once fully shaken, your fries should be both hot and salty, perfect for snacking.